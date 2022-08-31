The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ West Ham United

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0-1; West Ham United 1-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday at London Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Ham winning the first 1-0 at home and Spurs taking the second 3-1.

Tottenham got themselves on the board against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but Nottingham Forest never followed suit. Tottenham walked away with a 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for West Ham and Aston Villa on Sunday, but the Irons stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 win.

Their wins bumped Tottenham to 3-0-1 and West Ham to 1-3. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

Who: West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: London Stadium

London Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: West Ham +250; Draw +255; Spurs +106

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last 12 games against West Ham United.