Second-place Liverpool host 17th-place Everton on Sunday in Premier League action in the latest Merseyside derby. The Reds are four points behind leaders Manchester City, but they can't afford dropping points the rest of the way if they are to take back the crown. Meanwhile, Everton have work to do if they are to avoid relegation, currently resting uncomfortable above the drop zone with a one-point advantage. While four points in their last two matches will help the cause, their remaining schedule includes Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal, among others.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, April 24 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, April 24 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -500; Draw +550; Everton +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: Roberto Firmino did not play against Manchester United on Tuesday but did train on Friday as his foot injury appears to be healing. His status remains up in the air, but Jurgen Klopp does not have any other injury concerns. The only issue he is dealing with is selecting the right team while also keeping in mind the big Champions League semifinal against Villarreal midweek. It's crunch time for the Reds with the treble still in play.

Everton: The injury list is long for the Toffees. Tom Davies, Cenk Tosun, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson all remain out while Donny van de Beek and Yerry Mina are hoping to return to the pitch soon. But let's be honest -- this is all going to be about what the Everton attack can do. The Reds are going to score multiple goals in all likelihood, so Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are going to be at their best. They have the potential to steal something here, and a draw would be massive for their hopes of staying up.

Prediction

The Reds go with a strong lineup even with Champions League action coming up midweek, and they have very little trouble with their city neighbors, bashing them early en route to a comfortable victory. Pick: Liverpool 3, Everton 0