Criminal proceedings against Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood have been dropped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on Thursday. Greenwood, 21, faced allegations of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault, all relating to the same woman and had been due to stand trial on Nov. 27 of this year. The investigation had opened in January 2022.

The Crown Prosecution Service said, "In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.

"We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met."

Manchester United have commenced an internal investigation into Greenwood. While that process is ongoing he will not train or play for the club. No timescale has been set on when the investigation will be concluded, one which United have indicated they could not begin until criminal proceedings were completed.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP's Head of Public Protection, said, "Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

"The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

"Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail."

Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United on Jan. 30 of 2022 after allegations against him were made on social media. The club released a statement on Thursday.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," the statement read.