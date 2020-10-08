Arsenal are one of the favorites to win the Europa League this season, but if the Gunners do it, it might be without the services of Mesut Ozil. The club released its squad for the group stage on Thursday and the former German international was left out.

The 31-year-old has not played an official match for the Gunners since March, though he did sniff the field for preseason friendlies in September.

It's not a surprise that he isn't in Mikel Arteta's team as he isn't in the plans of the manager, but it is still a financial burden for the club. Arsenal have not been able to move him or get rid of his £350,000-a-week salary. Ozil is determined to stay at the club and see out the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer, according to ESPN.

While fans won't be seeing him on the field anytime soon, it seems, he is still trying to make an impact. This week he offered to pay the salary for the team's mascot, Gunnersaurus, after he was let go for cost-cutting measures.

Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013 from Real Madrid and has won the FA Cup three times.