Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool, putting to an end speculation that the PFA Player of the Year may be tempted away from Anfield.

Instead, Salah, who turned 30 last month, will spend what could be his remaining prime years on Merseyside. He will do so on a sizeable salary, reported to be in excess of £350,00 per week, which would put him at around £54.6 million over three years. Five years on from his move from Roma, the Egyptian has established himself as one of the brightest stars in the global game and goes into next season with a record of 156 goals in 254 appearances.

Salah had previously intimated an interest in moving to Spain, an avenue that may yet be available to him when his deal expires in 2025, but for now he is eyeing further silverware at Anfield. "I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club," he said. "It's a happy day for everyone. It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what's next.

"I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies. I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again."

Salah's extension follows on from that of Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff, who in late April put pen to paper on deals through to 2026. Liverpool had not been able to convince Sadio Mane to sign an extension and sold the Senegal international to Bayern Munich last month, having already secured the services of Darwin Nunez for next season.

Committing such a sizeable sum -- the highest salary Liverpool have ever paid -- to a player who has now entered his 30s is something of a chance of tack from the Reds, who have looked to keep a tight leash on wage spending for their brightest stars since they were bought by Fenway Sports Group in 2010. However, Salah could lay claim to being the best player the club have had in the Premier League era; certainly it would not have been much cheaper to attempt to replace their top scorer in a summer where they have already spent a club record £85 million on Nunez.

It helps that Klopp believes that Salah can excel into his late 30s as Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have. "I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come," said the Liverpool manager. "And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

"Fitness-wise, he's a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

"He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool. It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together."