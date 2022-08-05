The 2022-23 Premier League season gets underway on Friday and the approaching campaign promises to be of the highest quality. Two-time defending champions Manchester City start this coming term as favorites while Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have retooled meaningfully and Chelsea enter a new era after their recent takeover.

At the other end, Nottingham Forest are back after a lengthy exile while Fulham and Bournemouth will also be fighting to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship. The battle to reach Europe just behind the UEFA Champions League places also promises to be entertaining.

Our expert panel has put forward their predictions for the new season -- see how they compare with your picks.

Champions and Top Four

Titleholders City start the season as overwhelming favorites, but could Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal, Chelsea, or somebody else be about to wrest the crown away from Pep Guardiola and his men?



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Arsenal Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Man United Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Cheslea

Bottom Four

Who's getting relegated and which team will be the last to survive? There is near-unanimity that Bournemouth will be propping up the pile come the end of the season with Fulham also heavily in the mix, but Forest are not clear-cut favorites to go down after an ambitious summer overhaul and Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford are seen as being at risk. Not a single one of our experts tipped Everton to finish above 17th.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Everton, Wolves, Forest, Bournemouth Everton, Brentford, Fulham, Bournemouth Leeds, Everton, Forest, Bournemouth Wolves, Everton, Bournemouth, Fulham Wolves, Everton, Fulham, Bournemouth Everton, Fulham, Forest, Bournemouth Everton, Southampton , Forest, Bournemouth

Player of the Year

With Erling Haaland checking in at Etihad Stadium, there is an overwhelming temptation to put him forward as the likeliest candidate to be the 22-23 Player of the Year -- especially given that he will have no FIFA World Cup distractions unlike most of his rivals. Liverpool's Mo Salah is another strong contender after extending his contract at Anfield while Spurs' Son Heung-Min or Harry Kane could be a dark horse shout.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Erling Haaland Mohamed Salah Erling Haalad Mohamed Salah Heung-Min Son Erling Haaland Harry Kane

Young Player of the Year

The Premier League will once again be awash with exciting young talent and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is the early favorite to claim the Young Player of the Year award with City pair Haaland and Phil Foden also candidates and Spurs' Dejan Kulusevski or even Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey getting shouts.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Bukayo Saka Jacob Ramsey Phil Foden Bukayo Saka Bukayo Saka Dejan Kulusevski Erling Haaland

Manager of the Year

The tactical battle between Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte promises to be stirring stuff, but Newcastle United's Eddie Howe has already impressed and Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira could continue to work wonders.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Patrick Vieira Antonio Conte Antonio Conte Eddie Howe Antonio Conte Antonio Conte Steven Gerrard

Golden Boot

Haaland, Salah and Son have already been touted as favorites, but Liverpool have a new hitman in Darwin Núñez who will also fancy his chances of a prolific campaign after his move from SL Benfica.



James Benge Jonathan Johnson Roger Gonzalez Chuck Booth Luis Miguel Echegaray Francesco Porzio Mike Goodman

Erling Haaland Mohamed Salah Erling Haaland Mohamed Salah Heung-Min Son Darwin Nunez Harry Kane

Signing of the season

City's Haaland, Liverpool's Núñez, Chelsea pair Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus all have the potential to be the Signing of the Season, or could it be an unheralded name elsewhere who takes the gong?