Spurs Champions League chances have gone up in smoke and now all that's left is competition for a Europa League or Europa Conference League spot as the season winds down. The biggest questions left for Tottenham are less about the end of their season and more about who will take the managerial job when next season kicks off.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to walk away from their match at the Molineux against Wolverhampton with a draw. That match, where Spurs took the lead in the opening minute before conceding an equalizer in the 86th minute, is just one of a number of games this season where Spurs dropped points late which will leave the squad wondering what might have been. If they had held a few more leads then this match might have had Champions League qualification implications for them. Wolves meanwhile remain mired in the bottom half of the table as they play out the string after a mediocre season, albeit one that saw them suffer through a bunch on injuries, including to their star striker Raul Jimenez.

Spurs came up short against Leeds United on Saturday, falling 3-1. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton won by a goal, slipping past Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1.

Wolverhampton's win lifted them to 12-14-9 (12th place with 45 points) while Tottenham Hotspur's defeat dropped them down to 16-11-8 (seventh place with 56 points).

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton both have two wins in their last five games.

Prediction

Spurs continue to limp to the finish line but do enough to rescue a point at home. Pick: Spurs 1, Wolves 1