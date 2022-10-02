The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Manchester City

Current Records: Manchester United 4-2; Manchester City 5-0-2

What to Know

Manchester City won both of their matches against Manchester United last season (2-0 and 4-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. Man City will take on Man United at 9 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium after a week off. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.86 goals per game, so the Red Devils' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Man City got themselves on the board against Wolverhampton last week, but Wolverhampton never followed suit. Man City captured a comfortable 3-0 win.

Meanwhile, Man United was able to grind out a solid victory over Arsenal three weeks ago, winning 3-1.

Their wins bumped Man City to 5-0-2 and Man United to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Man City and the Red Devils clash.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City vs. Manchester United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -300; Draw +450; Manchester United +700

Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last 12 games against Manchester United.