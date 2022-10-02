The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Manchester City
- Current Records: Manchester United 4-2; Manchester City 5-0-2
What to Know
Manchester City won both of their matches against Manchester United last season (2-0 and 4-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. Man City will take on Man United at 9 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium after a week off. Man City has a defense that allows only 0.86 goals per game, so the Red Devils' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Man City got themselves on the board against Wolverhampton last week, but Wolverhampton never followed suit. Man City captured a comfortable 3-0 win.
Meanwhile, Man United was able to grind out a solid victory over Arsenal three weeks ago, winning 3-1.
Their wins bumped Man City to 5-0-2 and Man United to 4-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Man City and the Red Devils clash.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Manchester City vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Etihad Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Manchester City -300; Draw +450; Manchester United +700
Series History
Manchester City have won six out of their last 12 games against Manchester United.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Manchester City 4 vs. Manchester United 1
- Nov 06, 2021 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Mar 07, 2021 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Dec 12, 2020 - Manchester City 0 vs. Manchester United 0
- Mar 08, 2020 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 0
- Dec 07, 2019 - Manchester United 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Apr 24, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 0
- Nov 11, 2018 - Manchester City 3 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 07, 2018 - Manchester United 3 vs. Manchester City 2
- Dec 10, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 1
- Apr 27, 2017 - Manchester United 0 vs. Manchester City 0
- Sep 10, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Manchester United 1