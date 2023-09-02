The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Sheffield United
- Current Records: Everton 0-0-3, Sheffield United 0-0-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: USA Network
- Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)
What to Know
Everton will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Bramall Lane. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.
Everton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but the Toffees were shut out in the second half.
Sheffield had lost three consecutive heartbreakers to Man City and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Sheffield United fell just short of Manchester City by a score of 2-1. The Blades have struggled against the Citizens recently, and Sunday's matchup was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Everton couldn't quite finish off Sheffield United in their previous matchup back in May of 2021 and fell 1-0. Can the Toffees avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Everton is a slight favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +148 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Sheffield United and Everton both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- May 16, 2021 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Everton 0
- Dec 26, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Jul 20, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. Sheffield United 0
- Sep 21, 2019 - Sheffield United 2 vs. Everton 0