The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Wolverhampton

@ Current Records: Fulham 0-0-1; Wolverhampton 0-1

Last Season Records: Wolverhampton 15-17-6; Fulham 0-0

What to Know

Wolverhampton is 3-0-1 against Fulham since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Molineux Stadium.

It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Wolves were not quite Leeds United's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Wolverhampton fell a goal short of Leeds United, losing 2-1. That was Wolverhampton's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Leeds United.

Speaking of close games: Fulham and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Fulham is 0-0-1 (one point) and Wolverhampton is 0-1 (zero points), so if Wolverhampton wins they will leapfrog Fulham in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Wolverhampton vs. Fulham

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Watch: Peacock

Peacock Caesars sportsbook odds: Wolves +135; Draw +230; Fulham+210

Series History

Wolverhampton won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Fulham.