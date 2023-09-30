The Premier League returns to action on Saturday

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Wolverhampton

Current Records: Manchester City 6-0-0, Wolverhampton 1-1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Wolverhampton will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Manchester City at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Wolverhampton will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Manchester City will be their toughest opponent yet.

Last Saturday, neither Wolverhampton nor Luton Town could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Wolverhampton's goal came from Pedro Neto at minute 50, while Luton Town's was scored by Carlton Morris in the 65th.

Meanwhile, Manchester City put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They didn't even let Nottingham Forest onto the board and left with a 2-0 victory. That's two games straight that Manchester City has won by exactly two goals.

Wolverhampton's record is now 1-1-4. The win for Manchester City kept them at an undefeated 6-0-0.

Wolverhampton might still be hurting after the devastating 3-0 defeat walloping they got from Manchester City when the teams last played back in January. Will Wolverhampton have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -303 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.