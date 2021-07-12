The WNBA season takes place in the summer, which means when the Summer Olympics roll around, the league has to take a break as players head overseas to compete for their respective countries. Because of that stoppage, the league usually doesn't hold an All-Star break during Olympic years.
This year, however, they're making an exception. Later this week, 24 of the best players in the league will make their way to Las Vegas for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. Ahead of the festivities, here's everything you need to know, including how to watch and a look at the unique format.
2021 WNBA All-Star Game
- Date: Wednesday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Format and rosters
For the early part of its history, the WNBA All-Star Game was played in the typical Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. But when the league revamped the playoff system to lessen the importance of conferences, that changed. Instead, they went with the captain's picks format, which the NBA has also used recently.
This time around, however, they're trying something completely new. In order to help build momentum for the USA Basketball women's national team ahead of the Olympics, the All-Star Game this year will be contested between Team USA and Team WNBA.
Team USA roster
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Sue Bird
Guard
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Chelsea Gray
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Seattle Storm
A'ja Wilson
Forward
Las Vegas Aces
Tina Charles
Center
Washington Mystics
Sylvia Fowles
Center
Minnesota Lynx
Brittney Griner
Center
Phoenix Mercury
Team WNBA roster
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Kahleah Copper
Guard
Chicago Sky
Betnijah Laney
Guard
New York Liberty
Arike Ogunbowale
Guard
Dallas Wings
Courtney Vandersloot
Guard
Chicago Sky
Courtney Williams
Guard
Atlanta Dream
DeWanna Bonner
Forward
Connecticut Sun
Dearica Hamby
Forward
Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker
Forward
Chicago Sky
Satou Sabally
Forward
Dallas Wings
Liz Cambage
Center
Las Vegas Aces
Brionna Jones
Center
Connecticut Sun
Jonquel Jones
Center
Connecticut Sun
3-Point Contest
The league recently announced that the 3-Point Contest will also return this year, and will be held at halftime. Here are the participants:
- Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
- Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
- Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
- Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm
It will be a two-round event, with the top two performers from the first round advancing to the championship round. All players will be shooting for a charity of their choice.