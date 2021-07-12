The WNBA season takes place in the summer, which means when the Summer Olympics roll around, the league has to take a break as players head overseas to compete for their respective countries. Because of that stoppage, the league usually doesn't hold an All-Star break during Olympic years.

This year, however, they're making an exception. Later this week, 24 of the best players in the league will make their way to Las Vegas for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. Ahead of the festivities, here's everything you need to know, including how to watch and a look at the unique format.

2021 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Wednesday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 14 | 7 p.m. ET Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format and rosters

For the early part of its history, the WNBA All-Star Game was played in the typical Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. But when the league revamped the playoff system to lessen the importance of conferences, that changed. Instead, they went with the captain's picks format, which the NBA has also used recently.

This time around, however, they're trying something completely new. In order to help build momentum for the USA Basketball women's national team ahead of the Olympics, the All-Star Game this year will be contested between Team USA and Team WNBA.

Team USA roster

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Sue Bird Guard Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Guard Phoenix Mercury Chelsea Gray Guard Las Vegas Aces Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Breanna Stewart Forward Seattle Storm A'ja Wilson Forward Las Vegas Aces Tina Charles Center Washington Mystics Sylvia Fowles Center Minnesota Lynx Brittney Griner Center Phoenix Mercury

Team WNBA roster

Player Position WNBA team Kahleah Copper Guard Chicago Sky Betnijah Laney Guard New York Liberty Arike Ogunbowale Guard Dallas Wings Courtney Vandersloot Guard Chicago Sky Courtney Williams Guard Atlanta Dream DeWanna Bonner Forward Connecticut Sun Dearica Hamby Forward Las Vegas Aces Candace Parker Forward Chicago Sky Satou Sabally Forward Dallas Wings Liz Cambage Center Las Vegas Aces Brionna Jones Center Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones Center Connecticut Sun

3-Point Contest

The league recently announced that the 3-Point Contest will also return this year, and will be held at halftime. Here are the participants:

Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky

Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm

It will be a two-round event, with the top two performers from the first round advancing to the championship round. All players will be shooting for a charity of their choice.