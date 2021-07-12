aja-wilson.jpg
Getty Images

The WNBA season takes place in the summer, which means when the Summer Olympics roll around, the league has to take a break as players head overseas to compete for their respective countries. Because of that stoppage, the league usually doesn't hold an All-Star break during Olympic years. 

This year, however, they're making an exception. Later this week, 24 of the best players in the league will make their way to Las Vegas for the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. Ahead of the festivities, here's everything you need to know, including how to watch and a look at the unique format. 

2021 WNBA All-Star Game

  • Date: Wednesday, July 14 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino -- Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Format and rosters

For the early part of its history, the WNBA All-Star Game was played in the typical Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. But when the league revamped the playoff system to lessen the importance of conferences, that changed. Instead, they went with the captain's picks format, which the NBA has also used recently. 

This time around, however, they're trying something completely new. In order to help build momentum for the USA Basketball women's national team ahead of the Olympics, the All-Star Game this year will be contested between Team USA and Team WNBA. 

Team USA roster

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Ariel Atkins

Guard

Washington Mystics

Sue Bird

Guard

Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Seattle Storm

A'ja Wilson

Forward

Las Vegas Aces

Tina Charles

Center

Washington Mystics

Sylvia Fowles

Center

Minnesota Lynx

Brittney Griner

Center

Phoenix Mercury

Team WNBA roster

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Kahleah Copper

Guard

Chicago Sky

Betnijah Laney

Guard

New York Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

Dallas Wings

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

Chicago Sky

Courtney Williams

Guard

Atlanta Dream

DeWanna Bonner

Forward

Connecticut Sun

Dearica Hamby

Forward

Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker

Forward

Chicago Sky

Satou Sabally

Forward

Dallas Wings

Liz Cambage

Center

Las Vegas Aces

Brionna Jones

Center

Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones

Center

Connecticut Sun

3-Point Contest

The league recently announced that the 3-Point Contest will also return this year, and will be held at halftime. Here are the participants:

  • Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun
  • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm
  • Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky
  • Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm

It will be a two-round event, with the top two performers from the first round advancing to the championship round. All players will be shooting for a charity of their choice. 