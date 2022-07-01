A Western Conference showdown has the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) going on the road to play the Dallas Wings (9-11) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the third matchup this season between these teams, with each unit picking up a victory in prior meetings. Elsewhere on Friday's WNBA slate, the Seattle Storm (12-7) host the Indiana Fever (5-16) in a late cap, with tip-off scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 4.5-point favorite in its latest Sparks vs. Wings odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 166.5. Seattle is a 13-point favorite with an over-under of 160.5 points, according to Caesars. There are opportunities to cash in on Friday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Friday, you really need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Friday's schedule and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see the experts' WNBA picks for Friday at SportsLine.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Sparks vs. Wings matchup going over 164.5 points at Caesars. Both of these teams have displayed solid offensive firepower and will look to keep that going. Los Angeles is ranked fifth in the league in scoring (81.2). Meanwhile, Dallas is right behind them and ranks sixth with 81.1 points per game.

The Sparks have also been able to make the most of their opportunities offensively, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor, which ranks third in the WNBA. Both squads logged at least 82 points in their two matchups earlier this year. You can expect these teams to push the ball and get out in transition.

How to make WNBA picks and parlays for Friday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Friday parlay the at would pay nearly 6-1. Both are confident plays, and they are strongly backing one team that is more rested and much healthier than its opponent. You can only see their parlay picks and WNBA best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target Friday night for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which well-rested team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which WNBA picks you should be all over on Friday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.