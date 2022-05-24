The Connecticut Sun did not begin the 2022 WNBA season the way they would have liked, dropping a two-point decision to the New York Liberty. Things have gone much better for the team since, however, as it has won four consecutive contests - all by at least nine points. The Sun (4-1) look to extend their winning streak when they host the Dallas Wings (4-2) on Tuesday. Connecticut is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 159.

Tip-off at Mohegan Sun Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game is one of four on the WNBA schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the league, the Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. ET, the Indiana Fever visit the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. ET and the Minnesota Lynx host the New York Liberty at 8 p.m. ET. Caesars lists Washington at -8.5, Chicago at -13.5 and Minnesota at -5. The four-game slate provides numerous options for bettors, and combining selections in a parlay can earn much bigger payouts. Before making any WNBA picks or parlays for Tuesday, be sure to check out what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com – a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Tuesday's schedule and WNBA odds and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see their expert WNBA picks for Tuesday at SportsLIne.

Top WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

One of the WNBA picks the experts love for Tuesday: Over 160.5 in the game between New York and Minnesota (see tickets at StubHub). The Lynx (1-6) saw just one of their first four games of the season exceed this number, but each of their last three contests have accomplished the feat. They have scored at least 78 points in four straight outings thanks in part to the addition of guard Moriah Jefferson, who has averaged 15.5 since joining the team on May 13.

Center Sylvia Fowles leads Minnesota with an average of 17.9 points and has scored 20 or more in three of her seven contests. New York is paced offensively by Sabrina Ionescu, who is producing 15.4 points per game. The 24-year-old guard, who is 16 points shy of 500 for her career, is looking to bounce back from a loss to Connecticut in which she scored only two points in 24 minutes.

"Minnesota's offense has looked entirely different since signing Moriah Jefferson to handle the point-guard duties," the experts told SportsLine. "Playing their first game in a week, the Liberty should have had plenty of time to both recharge and work out some of the kinks that have plagued them during their losing streak."

How to make WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Tuesday parlay that would pay almost 6-1, including a play on an underdog that looked good with one of its key players back in the lineup in its previous game. You can only see their WNBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.