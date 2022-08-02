The Los Angeles Sparks (12-17) attempt to halt their three-game losing streak and strengthen their hold on a WNBA postseason berth when they visit the New York Liberty (11-18) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Los Angeles occupies the eighth and final playoff spot in the league but is just a half-game in front of Atlanta and one ahead of both New York and Minnesota.

Three other contests are on Tuesday's WNBA schedule. The playoff-bound Connecticut Sun (20-10) host the Phoenix Mercury (13-17) at 7 p.m. ET, the Western Conference-leading Las Vegas Aces (22-80) visit the Washington Mystics (19-12) at 7 p.m. ET and the Dallas Wings (13-16) travel to face the Eastern Conference-best Chicago Sky (23-7) at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

New York is listed as a five-point favorite in the latest Liberty vs. Sparks odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over/under for total points scored set at 163.5. Connecticut is a 10-point favorite in the latest Sun vs. Mercury odds at Caesars, Las Vegas is a three-point favorite in the latest Aces vs. Mystics odds and Chicago is an eight-point favorite in the latest Sky vs. Wings odds.

There are opportunities to cash in on Tuesday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Tuesday, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoop-Stats.com - a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Tuesday's schedule and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see the experts' WNBA picks for Tuesday at SportsLine.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Mystics (+3.5) covering the spread against the Aces. Washington, which already has clinched a playoff spot, is in the midst of an 8-3 stretch that began with an 87-86 overtime victory at Las Vegas on June 25. Alysha Clark led four players in double figures for the Mystics with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds while Elena Delle Donne (19 points, 10 boards) and Natasha Cloud (16 points, 10 assists) posted double-doubles.

Washington also registered an 89-76 home win against Las Vegas on May 10 as five players scored in double figures, with Delle Donne leading the way with 19 points. The Mystics have won six of seven at home after having defeated Seattle 78-75 on Sunday, when Ariel Atkins sank four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. The 25-year-old guard is second on the team with an average of 15 points and has hit double digits in all but two of Washington's 31 contests this season. See who else to pick here.

How to make WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Tuesday parlay that would pay nearly 6-1. Both are confident plays, and one involves an underdog. You can only see their parlay picks and WNBA best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target on Tuesday for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which over/under play is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which WNBA picks you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.