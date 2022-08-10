The Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces have been the two best teams in the WNBA this season, and have something of a budding rivalry. Back in June, the Sky set a new record for the biggest comeback in league history when they turned around a 28-point deficit to beat the Aces. A month later, the Aces got their revenge when they beat the Sky in the Commissioner's Cup championship and secured $30,000 in prize money per player.

On Thursday night, the two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season in what is the most important matchup yet. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Aces vs. Sky

Date: Thursday, Aug. 11 | Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: NBA TV | Live stream: fubo TV (try for free)

Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook): Not available yet

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What's at stake?

First and foremost, the teams enter with a 1-1 record against each other in the regular season, and this game will determine the tiebreaker between the two clubs. With just one game separating them in the standings, that could prove definitive as they chase the bigger goal of the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

If the Sky win on Thursday they will clinch the top seed. If the Aces win they will draw even in the standings with the Sky and move into first place via the tiebreaker with one game remaining for each club. In the latter scenario, the Aces would then need a win or a Sky loss to secure first place.

Where does each team stand?

1. Chicago Sky (25-9) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 2 (vs. at Aces, at Mercury)

2 (vs. at Aces, at Mercury) Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining

vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 8 Atlanta Dream

2. Las Vegas Aces (24-10) -- Playoff spot clinched

Games remaining: 2 (vs. Sky, vs. Storm)

2 (vs. Sky, vs. Storm) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining

vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game remaining Current first-round matchup: vs. No. 7 Phoenix Mercury

Prediction

There's no official odds out for this game yet so we'll have to just make a selection straight up and in that case we're going with the Sky. They'll have some added motivation to bounce back from a loss to the Storm in which their defense was non-existent and to get revenge from the Commissioner's Cup. Plus, the Aces are likely to be without Dearica Hamby, who suffered a knee injury on Tuesday night. Even though she's been struggling as of late, her absence will be felt on a team that's already lacking depth.