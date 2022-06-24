Candace Parker is in her 15th season in the WNBA, but the veteran hasn't slowed down. The Chicago Sky forward set a new WNBA record by registering her third career triple-double on Thursday's 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Parker finished the night against her former team with 10 points, 10 assists and 14 rebounds, and it only took three quarters for Parker to get her triple-double. She sat out the last period because her team already held a comfortable 71-46 lead at the beginning of the fourth. It wasn't her best shooting night as she went 4-of-14 from the field, but she contributed in other ways to help her team win.

This was her second triple-double of the 2022 campaign. At 36 years old, Parker became the oldest WNBA player to get one when she picked up 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against the Washington Mystics on May 22, before her second one on Thursday.

Although she is the first player in the league to register three of them, Parker is predicting that future generations will be seeing triple-doubles more often.

"I think the game is changing," Parker said. "I think we're gonna very soon see this on a nightly basis. We're going to see those playmakers who have the ball in their hands. So I don't know how long I'm going to hold onto this. But I'm grateful for this opportunity to play on a team where we can spread the wealth."