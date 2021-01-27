New York Liberty guard Asia Durr test positive for COVID-19 back in June, but is still very much dealing with the effects of it. In an interview on HBO's "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" that aired on Tuesday, Durr revealed that there's currently no timetable for her recovery from COVID-19.

She also said she may never play basketball again and has not been on the hardwood since her diagnosis, she told "Real Sports":

"I haven't been able to [practice basketball]," Durr said. "It's really challenging for me. But I've talked to doctors and they've told me I'm not cleared yet. I'm not cleared to be able to do anything physically, which could cause flare-ups ... And that's what's really hard for me because in life whenever something was hard I would go and play. I can't even do that now. I can't even shoot a free throw."

The promising WNBA talent added that she has lost 32 pounds since contracting COVID-19.

"There's days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up," Durr said. "And then there's days where I'm like, 'I just have to stay in the bed,' and you just feel like you got hit by a bus."

She is far from the only prominent athlete that has tested positive for the virus and been open about battling the symptoms. But Durr has an extremely severe case. She said she is still currently dealing with fatigues, vertigo and difficulty breathing. In addition, the former Louisville standout has been spitting up blood along with having severe lung pain.

On the same day the interview aired, Durr took to Twitter to thank the Liberty for standing by her as she fights the virus.