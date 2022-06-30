Sue Bird became the winningest player in WNBA history after the Seattle Storm's 88-78 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night. This became her 324th career win, which surpassed Hall of Famer Lindsay Whalen's career total of 323 wins.

"That's amazing," said Storm head coach Noelle Quinn during the postgame press conference. "She would probably say it's because she's old. That's always the response. Just the longevity of an amazing player to have such impact on the game."

Earlier in June, Bird announced that she plans on retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The point guard entered the league in 2002 when she was drafted No. 1 overall by the Storm, and there is no doubt she has had an outstanding career. She will leave as the WNBA player with the most All-Star Games in league history. Bird is also the all-time assist leader with a total of 3,142. She registered her 3,000th career assist on July 9, 2021.

Although her career is coming to an end in a few months, Bird is still competing and is a significant contributor for the Storm. The veteran earned her 324th win by registering 13 points per game along with including three 3-pointers, while also adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Quinn, as usual, was happy with Bird's performance and said it shows why she is a WNBA legend.

"It's not only the assists with Sue, it's making big plays, the big shots. I thought she played great defense tonight," Quinn said. "Those intangibles that she brings, but also: She's the GOAT, an amazing player with a long career and deserving of every single record she's about to break because she's played 20-something years."