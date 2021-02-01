Back in December, Diana Taurasi said that retirement wasn't even on her radar as impending free agency loomed ahead of what would be her 17th season in the league. At age 38, you could understand why there has been conversation around when she'll retire, but that isn't happening anytime soon. The three-time WNBA champion has signed a reported two-year, supermax deal worth $449,544 with the Phoenix Mercury on Monday.

The Mercury made the signing official, sharing a video commemorating Taurasi's illustrious career in the WNBA.

Taurasi has spent the entirety of her career with the Mercury, where she's led the team to three WNBA titles, won league MVP in 2009 and has been named an All-Star nine times. She holds the league record for most points scored in a WNBA career (8931), passing previous record-holder Tina Thompson during the 2017 season.

Like Taurasi's fellow contemporary Sue Bird, and athletes across professional sports like LeBron James and Tom Brady, she hasn't slowed down in terms of production. Taurasi averaged a team-high 18.7 points to go along with 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 19 games for the Mercury last season, before falling to the Minnesota Lynx in a crushing one-point loss in the second round of the playoffs.

She's managed to stay relatively healthy despite being on the other side of her prime, and was able to recover fully last season after several back injuries limited her to just four games during the 2019 season.

The Mercury have steadily been championship contenders with Taurasi and Brittney Griner as the featured pieces of this franchise over the year, and after adding Skylar Diggins-Smith to the fold before the start of last season, they'll remain one of the teams to watch for in the playoffs in the upcoming season.