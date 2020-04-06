WNBA Mock Draft 2020: Sabrina Ionescu goes No. 1 to Liberty; things get interesting after lottery picks

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there hasn't been live sports in weeks, and it's unclear when play will ever resume. But even with no actual games going on, there's still plenty of business to attend to, especially in the WNBA.

On Friday, April 17, the league will still be holding the 2020 WNBA Draft, but will do so virtually. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the picks during a live broadcast as per usual, but there will be no players, family members or media in attendance. Instead, top draft picks will be involved via video conference.

That is sure to make for an interesting experience, especially for the players selected, but the show must go on. While there's no question that Sabrina Ionescu will be the No. 1 overall pick, there are a number of other talented players available, including her college teammate Satou Sabally, Baylor forward Lauren Cox and Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter.

After that group of expected lottery picks, however, there's no telling what might happen, especially considering the Dallas Wings control one-third of the first round. With that in mind, here's a look at how things might go next Friday with CBS Sports' 2020 WNBA Mock Draft 1.0.

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu -- G, Oregon

There's no secret here. After a historic collegiate career at Oregon, during which she became the only player in NCAA history to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, Ionescu will be the first pick. A dynamic point guard with elite shooting and pick-and-roll skills, the Liberty will hope she's the foundation for their future.

2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally -- F, Oregon

Sabally declaring early was tremendous news for the Wings, who own four first-round picks. The versatile forward is a perfect fit for a young team that wants to get up and down. She has all the physical tools you could ask for, and the game to match. In particular, her ability to space the floor would make her an ideal frontcourt partner for Arike Ogunbowale.

3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox -- F/C, Baylor

There's a real debate about whether Sabally or Cox is the best big in this draft, and it seems like the Fever will gladly take whichever one the Wings pass on. Cox has dealt with some injury trouble the past few seasons, but she's such a smart player on both sides of the ball and would make a dynamite high-low frontcourt pairing with Teaira McCowan.

4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter -- G, Texas A&M

Chris Sienko and Nicki Collen must have been ecstatic when they heard Carter had declared for the draft. Even with the addition of Courtney Williams this offseason, the Dream are in desperate need of creative offensive players, and that's Carter's entire game. She averaged over 20 points in all three seasons at Texas A&M.

5. Dallas Wings: Megan Walker -- G, UConn

After the lottery this draft could really go anywhere. With so many picks, and a number of needs to fill, Walker makes a lot of sense for the Wings. It was a bit of a surprise she declared early, but her combination of athleticism and shooting ability make her one of the most intriguing players in this draft.

6. Minnesota Lynx: Tyasha Harris -- G, South Carolina

There might not be a more perfect match in this whole draft than Harris and the Lynx. Minnesota desperately needs a point guard, and the South Carolina senior is as solid as they come. She has good size, takes care of the ball and was touted for her leadership in college.

7. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie -- F, Princeton

Even playing in the Ivy League at Princeton, Alarie established herself as a clear first-round talent. She's super skilled for a big, and because of that might have the highest potential outside the lottery. In order for her to fulfill that promise, though, she'll need to get stronger and make her outside shot more consistent.

8. Chicago Sky: Beatrice Mompremier -- F/C, Miami

The Sky don't really have any glaring needs, which gives them both flexibility and the chance to take a bit of a home run swing. Mompremier has the size and athleticism to compete at the WNBA level, is a strong rebounder and makes an impact on the defensive end. But she still has some work to do refining her offensive game.

9. Dallas Wings: Crystal Dangerfield -- G, UConn

During a recent radio interview, Wings president Greg Bibb noted that the team was looking to address their need at point guard. Dangerfield is only 5-foot-5, which is a bit of a concern as it would give Dallas a really small backcourt, but she has plenty of experience running the show in pressure situations and can really shoot it from 3-point land.

10. Phoenix Mercury: Ruthy Hebard -- F, Oregon

Hebard falling all the way to No. 10 would be a tremendous outcome for the Mercury. Her efficiency was off the charts at Oregon, where she scored 1.24 points per possession as a senior and shot 68.5 percent from the field. She would slot in perfectly as a complementary role player alongside Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner.

11. Seattle Storm: Te'a Cooper -- G, Baylor

Even Sue Bird won't be able to play forever, and the Storm are going to have to bolster their backcourt for the future. Enter Cooper. She can play on or off the ball, and had something of a breakout season at Baylor -- her third school. Whether or not her 41.5 percent shooting from 3 this season is real will go a long way toward determining her ceiling.

12. Washington Mystics: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan -- F, South Carolina

Trying to predict what Mike Thibault and the Mystics are going to do in the draft can be an exercise in futility, as they aren't afraid to take risks and go off the beaten path. With that in mind, Herbert Harrigan is an interesting name here. She excelled in a much bigger role at USC this season, and would definitely improve their defense.