The Dallas Wings had to come back from a 20-point deficit in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Dream, but had no such trouble in Game 2 on Tuesday night. After taking the lead for good in the middle of the second quarter, the Wings cruised to a 101-74 win, their largest in franchise playoff history, to complete a two-game sweep.

This was the first playoff series win for the Wings since 2009, back when they still played in Detroit. In the decade-plus since then, they made the playoffs just five times and won a grand total of one game. Now, they are on to face the defending champions and No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Game 1 of that series is set for Sunday in the desert.

(4) Dallas Wings def. (5) Atlanta Dream, 2-0

Game 1: Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Game 2: Wings 101, Dream 74 (Wings win series 2-0)

Player to watch in semifinals

Wings: Satou Sabally

The Wings made a big step forward this season in large part because of Sabally's emergence as an All-WNBA caliber player. She is the front-runner for Most Improved Player, and joined Candace Parker as the only player in league history to average at least 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for an entire season. She is the Wings' best and most versatile player and will need to have a big series to get them through to the finals.