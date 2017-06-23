Way-too-early 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics take Mizzou's Michael Porter at No. 1

VIA TRADE WITH Brooklyn Nets



Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF, Missouri



Porter is a combo forward with unlimited potential. The question is whether he can do what Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz couldn't - i.e., be a one-and-done star who leads a recently struggling program to the NCAA Tournament.

Mohamed Bamba, PF, Texas



Bamba is the prize of Shaka Smart's top-10 recruiting class. He's a 7-foot forward with a 7-9 wingspan who should be a terror on the defensive end of the court for many years to come.

DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona



Ayton could become the first player since Anthony Davis in 2012 to win a national title and then be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He's a super-talented big with unlimited potential - if he ever learns to play at a high level consistently and avoid complacency.

Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia



Doncic has grown to 6-8 and he shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range for Real Madrid this season. He was voted the Spanish League's "Best Young Player" this year and should become the first top-five pick from Slovenia in NBA Draft history next year.

Miles Bridges , SF/PF, Michigan State Spartans



Bridges was the high-rated college prospect to return to school, and I'm betting he improves his stock because of it. Plus, he could lead Michigan State to a Big Ten title and then some along the way.

Wendell Carter, PF, Duke Blue Devils



If you're wondering how Duke could lose Luke Kennard , Jayson Tatum , Frank Jackson , Harry Giles and Amile Jefferson but still be a national title contender, Carter is among the reasons. He'll be impactful for the Blue Devils from Day 1.

Robert Williams , PF/C, Texas A&M



Williams is a terrific athlete with undeniable upside who averaged 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in just 25.8 minutes per game as a freshman. He should improve across the board as a sophomore and then become a top-10 pick.

Trevon Duvall, PG, Duke



Duvall was a big and important late pickup for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. He'll be Duke's primary ball-handler this season and perhaps the key to Coach K's sixth national title.

Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama Crimson Tide



Yes, it's possible three different SEC players could be taken in the 2018 NBA Draft before a single Kentucky Wildcats player is picked. That's a testament to the talent upgrade in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C, Michigan State



Jackson is a 6-10 forward who should be terrific next to Bridges in East Lansing. His father played in the NBA - and he will too.

Hamidou Diallo , SG, Kentucky



Diallo could've entered the 2017 NBA Draft and possibly been a first-round pick. But he opted to instead play next season at Kentucky - where he'll prove to be a lottery pick if he shows he can do more than just be a super-duper athlete who runs and jumps well.

Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky



Robinson will be the best prospect to play in Conference USA since Tyreke Evans was at Memphis Tigers in 2009. He's a super-fluid athlete for a 7-footer - and an above-level shot-blocker.

Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky



Knox picked UK over Duke in the late signing period. He's a 6-9 versatile athlete who can play either forward position.

Chimezie Metu , PF/C, Southern California Trojans



Metu averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds as a sophomore. He could help USC push Arizona at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami



Walker is a big and strong shooting guard who should be able to defend multiple positions. He's also an effective 3-point shooter - proof being how he shot 40 percent from 3-point range last summer in the EYBL.

Troy Trojans Brown Bears , SG, Oregon Ducks



What Brown lacks in athleticism he makes up for with a high basketball IQ and unusual wingspan for a player his size. He's not Donovan Mitchell . But the comparison works.

Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany



Bonga wasn't great at the Adidas EuroCamp in June. But he still showed signs of why he's a likely first-round pick next year.

Bruce Brown , SG, Miami



Brown averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists as a freshmen. He should be better as a sophomore, which means the Hurricanes will be better too.

Nick Richards, C, Kentucky



Richards should be the next in a long line of bigs who have been drafted out of Kentucky. He's still raw. But the talent is undeniable.

Grayson Allen , SG, Duke



Allen's junior season was a nightmare in a variety of ways. But I fully expect him to bounce back, lead Duke in scoring and establish himself as a first-round pick.

Allonzo Trier , SG, Arizona



Trier is a tremendous scorer who should lead the Wildcats in shot attempts and points per game. He won't be the first Arizona player taken. But he should be a First Team All-American.

Jarred Vanderbilt Commodores , SF, Kentucky



Vanderbilt is one of three UK players who should go in the first round. That'll match the number of Wildcats who were picked among the top 30 in the 2017 NBA Draft.

De'Anthony Melton , PG, USC



Melton didn't play well down the stretch last season. But he's good enough to help the Trojans make back-to-back NCAA Tournaments.

Shake Milton , PG, SMU Mustangs



Milton has averaged double figures in points in each of his two seasons at SMU. The 6-5 athlete can play either guard position.

Justin Jackson , SF, Maryland Terrapins



Jackson was wise to pull out of the 2017 NBA Draft and return to Maryland. His reward for that will come via a guaranteed contract next year.

V.J. King, SF, Louisville Cardinals



King only averaged 13.5 minutes last season even though he was a five-star prospect out of high school. But he should have a breakout season not unlike the one Donovan Mitchell just had at UL.

Ethan Happ , PF, Wisconsin Badgers



Happ was Wisconsin's best player last season and a legitimate Big Ten Player of the Year candidate. The 6-10 forward took 10.1 shots per game and made 58.6 percent of them.

Vince Edwards, SF, Purdue Boilermakers



Edwards wasn't a top-100 prospect coming out of high school. But he's been terrific for Purdue and established himself as an NBA player.

Austin Wiley , C, Auburn Tigers



Wiley was impressive in USA Basketball's U19 tryouts. If he continues to improve, he'll be a millionaire this time next year.