Way-too-early 2018 NBA Mock Draft: Celtics take Mizzou's Michael Porter at No. 1
Texas' Mohamed Bamba and Arizona's DeAndre Ayton also in the top 3 in next year's NBA Draft
The 2017 NBA Draft was deep and filled with at least five incredible point guard prospects. The 2018 NBA Draft should be neither. But that doesn't mean there won't be stars at the top - most notably
Missouri Tigers
's Michael Porter Jr.,
Texas Longhorns
' Mohamed Bamba and
Arizona Wildcats
's DeAndre Ayton.
I love them all.
And ranking them in any order is reasonable.
But I think I prefer Porter to the other two - if only because I can't envision a scenario (barring injury) where the 6-foot-10 forward doesn't prove to be an amazing slasher and scorer from the wing. He's not Kevin Durant any more than Lonzo Ball is Jason Kidd. But when you watch him play, you can see where the comparison comes from. And that's why I can't wait to watch him play.
Bottom line, I think, Porter will be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. And if the projections for SportsLine's Stephen Oh prove correct, Porter will become a member of ... the Boston Celtics .
SPORTSLINE: BIG MOVEMENT IN NBA WIN TOTALS POST-DRAFT
So the rich get richer.
And here's my first 2018 NBA Mock Draft:
|1
VIA TRADE WITH
Brooklyn Nets
|2
Mohamed Bamba, PF, Texas
|3
DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
|4
Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
|5
Miles Bridges
, SF/PF,
Michigan State Spartans
|6
Wendell Carter, PF,
Duke Blue Devils
|7
Robert Williams
, PF/C, Texas A&M
|8
Trevon Duvall, PG, Duke
|9
VIA TRADE WITH
Los Angeles Lakers
|10
VIA TRADE WITH
Miami Heat
|11
Hamidou Diallo
, SG, Kentucky
|12
Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky
|13
Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
|14
Chimezie Metu
, PF/C,
Southern California Trojans
|15
Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
|16
Troy Trojans
Brown Bears
, SG,
Oregon Ducks
|17
Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany
|18
Bruce Brown
, SG, Miami
|19
Nick Richards, C, Kentucky
|20
VIA TRADE WITH
Minnesota Timberwolves
|21
Allonzo Trier
, SG, Arizona
|22
Jarred
Vanderbilt Commodores
, SF, Kentucky
|23
De'Anthony Melton
, PG, USC
|24
Shake Milton
, PG,
SMU Mustangs
|25
Justin Jackson
, SF,
Maryland Terrapins
|26
V.J. King, SF,
Louisville Cardinals
|27
Ethan Happ
, PF,
Wisconsin Badgers
|28
Vince Edwards, SF,
Purdue Boilermakers
|29
Austin Wiley
, C,
Auburn Tigers
|30
Mikal Bridges
, SF,
Villanova Wildcats
-
Report: CP3 to become free agent
The veteran guard has spent the past six seasons with the Clippers
-
Report: Kings waive Arron Afflalo
The veteran guard had a contract guarantee that would have triggered if he wasn't released...
-
Report: Clippers' Griffin opts out
Griffin has been with the Clippers for his whole career. Is this the end of an era in LA?
-
Caldwell-Pope suspended for DUI
The restricted free agent will likely still see significant offers this summer
-
Man gets crying LeBron tattoo on leg
The popular meme will be forever immortalized as a piece of body art
-
SportsLine: What were Bulls thinking?
SportsLine forecasts a boost for the Timberwolves while Chicago could be on a path to irre...
Add a Comment