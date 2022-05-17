Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Now, it's unclear what the next step will be for Alvarez.

Then, Jermell Charlo became the seventh male boxer to unify all four recognized titles in a division when he stopped Brian Castano in their rematch at junior middleweight. Charlo stopped each of his opponents in his quest to earn all four titles.

As we move into the rest of May, Showtime Boxing takes center stage. Former super middleweight champion David Benavidez is back when he takes on veteran David Lemieux. Benavidez previously held the WBC title twice before having it stripped for a positive drug test and failing to make weight ahead of a title defense on separate occasions.

Plus, Gervonta "Tank" Davis will finally throw down with Rolando "Rolly" Romero on May 28 from Brooklyn, New York when the two meet on Showtime PPV.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.