Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez will look to bounce back on Sept. 17 when he defends his undisputed super middleweight titles against longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

Then, Jermell Charlo became the seventh male boxer to unify all four recognized titles in a division when he stopped Brian Castano in their rematch at junior middleweight. Charlo stopped each of his opponents in his quest to earn all four titles. Plus, Gervonta "Tank" Davis put an exclamation point on his rivalry with Rolando Romero when he stopped his foe in the sixth round at the Barclays Center.

As we move into August, business continues to pick up. First, former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez is back when he debuts at 140 pounds against Carlos Campa. Lopez has not competed since losing his crown to George Kambosos Jr. Then a week later, the unified heavyweight titles are on the line when Oleksandr Usyk takes on Anthony Joshua in a rematch from 2021. Usyk upset Joshua with his slick style to earn the titles after unifying all four belts at cruiserweight as well. Now, he needs to do it again.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.