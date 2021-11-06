The top pound-for-pound boxer on the planet returns to the ring on Saturday night, with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez looking to add yet another accomplishment to his already incredible resume. Alvarez will take on Caleb Plant in a four-belt super middleweight unification bout. The action goes down from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and airs live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Alvarez holds the WBA, WBC and WBO versions of the super middleweight world title, most recently beating Billy Joe Saunders to capture the WBO version of the title. Plant is the IBF champion, having won the title in January 2019. He has successfully defended the title three times to set up the biggest fight of his career.

Plant and Alvarez have already gotten physical, exchanging shoves and a few open-hand slaps at a pre-fight press conference. The scuffle left Plant with a nasty cut under his eye but he recovered in the weeks since and the fight is going ahead as planned.

Below is the complete info for buying and viewing the PPV event as well as the fight card and latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Canelo vs. Plant viewing info

Date: Nov. 6

Nov. 6 Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card) | Price: $79.99

9 p.m. ET (main card) | $79.99 How to watch: Showtime PPV | Stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App

Canelo vs. Plant fight card, odds