Canelo Alvarez has been a part of some of the biggest boxing matches of the last decade and the all-time great will be back in action on Saturday night when he takes on Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Smith is the WBA super middleweight champion and he'll have his title on the line along with the vacant WBC super middleweight title. Alvarez is 53-1-2 in his career and has taken on stars like Floyd Mayweather, Sergey Kovalev, Gennady Golovkin, Miguel Cotto and Shane Mosley.

Meanwhile, Smith is a perfect 27-0 and he'll be looking to avenge his brother Liam, who lost by TKO to Alvarez for the WBO light middleweight title back in Sept. 2016. The card begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night and Alvarez is the -700 (bet $700 to win $100) favorite with Smith listed as the +500 underdog in the latest Canelo vs. Smith odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before you make any Alvarez vs. Smith picks, see the latest boxing predictions from SportsLine analyst Peter Kahn.

A 2019 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year nominee, Kahn has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. Kahn has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. He can be seen and heard weekly on "The Fight Guys" on YouTube.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 29-3 on SportsLine boxing picks since the hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, returning $3,710 to $100 bettors.



Last week, Kahn said Anthony Joshua would knock down Kubrat Pulev in the first three rounds, a 2-1 underdog pick. The result? Joshua delivered two third-round knockdowns en route to a 9th-round TKO. Last month, Kahn predicted legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. would fight to a draw, and anyone who followed Kahn's advice was rewarded with a 12-1 payout.

In October, Kahn called one of the year's biggest upsets, predicting Teofimo Lopez would stun Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the unified lightweight champ. The result? Lopez outhit the pound-for-pound king from the first bell, winning convincingly for a monster payout. Anyone who followed Kahn's advice won $350 for every $100 risked.

Now, with Saturday's showdown fast approaching, Kahn has analyzed Canelo vs. Smith from every angle, identified the best value in the boxing odds and released three best bets. Head to SportsLine to see all of his boxing picks.

Canelo vs. Smith preview

Alvarez's ability to bounce between weight classes while maintaining power and speed is the stuff of legend, so dropping down to 168 pounds after defeating Kovalev at 175 last November shouldn't be any issue. But while Smith has similar stylistic traits to his older brother Liam, Canelo would be mistaken to assume it will be another cakewalk given the physical differences between the two brothers.

Callum is six inches taller than his brother at 6-foot-3 and he has a seven-inch height advantage and an eight-inch reach advantage over Alvarez. He'll look to use that length to keep Alvarez away from the body where he likes to wear opponents down. However, he'll have to show more than a jab to keep Canelo concerned enough to stay on the outside.

The two fighters' only common opponent has been Rocky Fielding, who Alvarez knocked out in the third round at Madison Square Garden two years ago and who Smith knocked out in the first round in Nov. 2015. Fielding was also much taller and longer than Alvarez, but obviously those two results show that Smith is an entirely different animal.

"Fans are being treated to arguably one of the best super middleweight matchups that could have been made to end 2020," Kahn told SportsLine. "While Smith doesn't have the names on his resume that Canelo has -- and many feel John Ryder gave Smith a run for his money last year -- this should be a very competitive fight and anything can happen on any given night."

How to make Canelo vs. Smith picks

Kahn has a confident pick that might surprise you, and he's also predicting how long the fight lasts. One of his best bets pays 9-1. You can see all his picks and analysis right here.

Who wins Canelo vs. Smith? What are the three best bets you can make? And how long does it last? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the fight game manager who is 29-3 on boxing picks since the sport returned, and find out.

