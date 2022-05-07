Boxing's biggest star returns to the ring on Saturday night when Canelo Alvarez chases another bit of history. The Mexican superstar once again moves up to the light heavyweight division to take on a dangerous foe. Alvarez will face WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena (8 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV-- subscribe and buy now).

Alvarez has only fought one time at light heavyweight, a November 2019 bout with Sergey Kovalev where Alvarez scored one of the biggest knockouts of his career. He has since returned to super middleweight to unify the divisions four world titles. In Bivol, he faces a fighter with an undefeated record and a high amount of technical skills.

The action is all set to go down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The undercard action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks expected at approximately 11 p.m. ET. The rest of the fight card and viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: May 7 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

May 7 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET)

8 p.m. ET (main event set for approximately 11 p.m. ET) How to watch/stream: DAZN PPV (subscribe now) | Price: $59.99



Alvarez vs. Bivol fight card, odds