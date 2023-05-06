Eleven years after his last fight in Mexico, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to his home country on Saturday to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against John Ryder. Unlike the last time he fought in Mexico, Alvarez is now a global superstar and has long been recognized as one of the elite boxers in the world.

Ryder is getting his second crack at a world championship. Many feel he should have won his first opportunity, dropping a controversial decision to Callum Smith in November 2019. Had Ryder won that fight, he would have been the man to welcome Alvarez to the super middleweight division instead of Smith back in 2020.

Ryder has now won four consecutive fights to earn his opportunity to face Alvarez, though he'll do so as a massive underdog.

The action gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view. The full fight card with odds from Caesars Sportsbook and complete viewing information is listed below.

Viewing information

Date: May 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

May 6 | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. ET)

7 p.m. ET (Main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. ET) How to watch: DAZN PPV | Price: $54.99

Alvarez vs. Ryder fight card, odds