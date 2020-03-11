Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire set for title unification showdown on May 9
Shields is seeking to build on her resume as the greatest female boxer ever
Claressa Shields is looking to add another belt to her already impressive collection. Shields will put her WBO and WBC super welterweight titles on the line when she steps into the ring against IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire, Showtime announced on Wednesday. The fight will go down May 9 in Shields' hometown of Flint, Michigan and air on Showtime.
Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) is coming off a dominant win over Ivana Habazin in January, capturing the WBO and WBC titles in the process. The former two-time Olympic gold medalist has also won titles at middleweight and super middleweight, setting a record as the fastest fighter to ever win world championships in three weight classes.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs) has never fought outside of Canada, racking up 17 wins to start her career. Dicaire won the IBF title in December 2018 by taking a decision over Chris Namus. She successfully defended the championship three times in 2019, setting up the biggest fight of her life against Shields.
"I can't wait to make history again on May 9," Shields said in a press release. "Fighting in Flint in front of all my fans has been a dream of mine since turning pro. Having the opportunity to make history by fighting for the undisputed title in a second weight division is something I'm very proud of. Fighting against undefeated IBF 154-pound champion Marie-Eve Dicaire continues my quest to fight the very best in women's boxing. And headlining on SHOWTIME again will continue my goal to lift women's boxing to new heights. I'm going to give Flint and fight fans all over the world a night to remember on May 9!"
-
Helenius shockingly stops Kownacki
Helenius was a massive underdog against the previously undefeated Kownacki
-
Kownacki vs. Helenius fight preview
The Polish heavyweight is back in a main event from Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night
-
Canelo vs. Saunders set for May
Alvarez will return to his traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend fight date this year with a tough...
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2020
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
Mayweather believes he can train Wilder
Mayweather is of the belief he holds the key to transforming Wilder's game ahead of the trilogy...
-
Joshua to face Pulev in June
The unified heavyweight champ will have to wait -- and win -- to get his hopeful date with...
-
Garcia outpoints Vargas, wants Pacquiao
Now that Garcia has taken care of Vargas, is Pacquiao next for the Mexican-American welterweight?
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title