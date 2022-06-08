Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez are ready to build their cases for a world title. Showtime Championship Boxing announced on Wednesday that Garcia vs. Benavidez is set for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 30 in conjunction with Premier Boxing Champions.

Garcia and Benavidez will make their junior middleweight debuts in a 12-round fight. This is Garcia's first bout since a failed bid for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles against Errol Spence Jr. in December 2020. Benavidez is two fights removed from a WBO welterweight title fight against Terrance Crawford.

"I feel blessed," Garcia said in a press release. "I'm back like I never left. I can't wait to return to the ring in front of the fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, who have always supported me, and for all my fans across the country watching on Showtime. The 'Danny Garcia Show' returns July 30 and you don't want to miss it!"

"This is a Mexico vs. Puerto Rico matchup and both of us have something to prove," Benavídez said. "It's going to be a great fight for the fans. I feel strong and I know I will end this one on fight night. I'm bigger and stronger than he is and come July 30, he will see the difference in power between us."

Also on the card, Brooklyn's own Adam Kownacki faces Turkish Olympian Ali Ern Demirzen in a 10-round heavyweight fight. The telecast kicks off at 9 p.m. ET with undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, a former two-weight world champion.