WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. is looking to add a third world championship to his collection when he faces off with WBA champion Yordenis Ugas on April 16. The fight was officially announced on Tuesday by Spence. It is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Spence (27-0, 21 KO) is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. Battling in the star-studded welterweight division, Spence has picked up wins over several top fighters, including Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia in his two most recent outings.

Many have called for a showdown between Spence and Terence "Bud" Crawford, the other man in the discussion as the best 147-pound fighter in the world. That fight was difficult to make for years because of Spence being promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and Crawford being a part of the Top Rank stable of fighters. With Crawford and Top Rank parting ways, the fight is closer to becoming a reality than ever.

One thing that could make the fight even more appealing were if it took place as a bout to crown an undisputed, four-belt champion. That's where Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) comes in.

Ugas only has one loss in 13 bouts since 2016. That loss came in a semi-controversial split decision against Porter in March 2019. While already a respected talent, Ugas' true coming-out party was this past August, when he defeated Manny Pacquao via unanimous decision to capture the full WBA world championship.

Whether Spence grabs a third belt or Ugas picks up his second-straight upset victory, one man will leave with three of the four recognized world titles at welterweight, and with hopes of securing a battle for undisputed supremacy with Spence down the road.