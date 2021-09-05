Perhaps the sport's most bizarre event of the year has taken another strange turn. Triller Fight Club is set to present its latest PPVo offering on Saturday, Sept. 11, but not without some wild last-second changes. The main event was set to see the return of Oscar De La Hoya when he faced off with former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, but after "the Golden Boy" came down with COVID-19 just a week before the fight, alternate plans had to be made.

Enter former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield. The 58-year-old, who had hoped to make a return to the ring earlier this year, will sub in for De La Hoya in the main event to salvage the card. But because the California State Athletic Commission will not sanction Holyfield for action, the entire card is moving from Los Angeles to Hollywood, Florida, at the Seminole Hard Rock casino.

Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs) hasn't boxed since 2011 when he defeated Brian Nielsen in Denmark. The former two-division champion has been in training for a comeback fight but saw his proposed Triller debut against former Mike Tyson conqueror Kevin McBride in an exhibition bout postponed on multiple occasions.

Belfort has only boxed once as a professional, scoring a knockout win in 2006. In his MMA career, Belfort is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, winning the belt from Randy Couture in 2004 with a doctor stoppage win in less than one minute after a fluke cut to Couture's eyelid. Belfort lost the title back to Couture in his next fight and went on to lose three more attempts to win UFC gold, twice at middleweight and once at light heavyweight.

Below is the complete fight card and viewing info with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook when they are made available.

Holyfield vs. Belfort fight card, odds

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, heavyweights (eight two-minute rounds)

Anderson Silva -800 vs. Tito Ortiz +550, cruiserweight

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll, super featherweight



Holyfield vs. Belfort info