Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor odds: Newest lines, tracker over time

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fighting each other seemed like a pipe dream mere months ago, but now we're on the eve of the biggest fight since Manny Pacquiao fought Mayweather in 2015. As with any event of this size, Las Vegas has been fluctuating on odds regarding the fight, starting with whether or not it would even happen.

As it stands, Mayweather sits at -450 odds of victory, a far cry from where he started. He will likely stay around that number ahead of the fight, which will air live on Showtime PPV on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

All numbers are courtesy of Oddsshark.com, which has been tracking the Bovada line since November. You can also check out our SportsLine computer model, which has projected its own winner for the fight on Saturday.

Date Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor Nov. 17, 2016 -2250 +950 Dec. 6 -1800 +850 Jan. 29, 2017 -1400 +750 Feb. 27 -850 +525 Mar. 16 -1200 +650 Apr. 24 -700 +450 Apr. 30 -750 +475 June 14 -800 +500 June 15 -600 +400 June 26 -550 +375 June 27 -600 +400 June 29 -650 +425 July 5 -600 +400 July 9 -550 +375 July 12 -500 +350 July 18 -550 +375 July 19 -600 +400 July 25 -550 +375 July 27 -600

+400 Aug. 4 -550 +375 Aug. 12 -500 +350 Aug. 16 -450 +325 Aug. 18 -400 +300 Aug. 24 -450 +325 Aug. 26 -375 +285

McGregor's may still be considered a "long shot" in terms of odds, but they're no where near what they were at the start. Anyone who got in on this fight on the ground floor is in for a serious payday if McGregor does manage to pull off the massive upset. However, things have leveled out as time has gone on.