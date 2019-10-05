Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight purses, salaries: Boxers guaranteed huge paydays
Golovkin will leave New York with $15 million, even if he doesn't leave with the IBF title
Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko will leave their clash for the vacant vacant IBF middleweight title with millions more in their bank accounts than before they entered the bout. The two men clash Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York on DAZN, and according to ESPN, Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) is guaranteed $15 million, though only $7.5 million is in cash while the remaining $7.5 is in equity in the DAZN parent company.
That total is half of what Golovkin is guaranteed should a trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez come to fruition. In his 2018 rematch with Alvarez, both fighters earned $5 million in guarantees. The first fight saw Golovkin make just over $3 million in guaranteed money while Canelo made $5 million.
For his part as the main event's "B-side", Derevyanchenko's purse is listed at $4 million, though he is ultimately guaranteed $5.2 million. Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) enters the fight as a substantial betting underdog at most sports books in the U.S.
Many fight fans hope that if Golovkin is successful on Saturday night in securing a title, it will be enough to lure Alvarez into accepting the trilogy fight for some time in 2020.
