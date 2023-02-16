Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run in Baltimore, Maryland. The crash injured a pregnant woman and three other people.

Davis, the undefeated boxer and secondary WBA lightweight champion, pleaded guilty to four counts on Thursday stemming from the crash. Davis pleaded guilty to the following charges: leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.

Davis was scheduled to stand trial on Thursday but waived the right. Circuit judge Althea M. Handy told Davis that he pleaded guilty "with no agreement of what penalty will be at sentencing," according to ESPN. Davis and his lawyer, Michael Tomko, declined to comment on the decision.

The 28-year-old boxer's sentencing is scheduled for May 5. Davis is reportedly working on a deal to finalize a fight with Ryan Garcia on a proposed date of April 15 in Las Vegas.

Davis drove away from a Baltimore club in a Lamborghini around 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020. Davis had a police escort with him, according to the prosecution. Davis ran a red light, striking the passenger side of another vehicle. The prosecution said that Davis made eye contact with one of the four crash victims, a pregnant woman named Jyair Smith, before fleeing the scene.

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge declined to approve a plea deal late last year that would have had Davis spend 60 days under house arrest as opposed to serving jail time.

Davis is also scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in conjunction with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge from Dec. 27, 2022. Davis is accused of battery causing bodily harm after allegedly hitting the mother of his 1-year-old daughter. He pleaded not guilty. Police said the mother suffered a small abrasion on the inside of her upper lip from a "closed-hand type slap." The alleged victim filed an affidavit on Jan. 24 asking the court to dismiss the charges.