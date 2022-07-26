Social media superstar Jake Paul has seen plenty of highlight reel knockouts in his short boxing career. Those knockouts have come against other social media personalities, a former NBA player and two former MMA champions. On Aug. 6, Paul will finally step into the ring against a trained boxer with a professional record when he faces Hasim Rahman Jr. in a Showtime pay-per-view main event.

Paul (5-0, 4 KO) was supposed to face Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, only to see the fight fall through for a second time when Fury was barred from entering the United States. In stepped Rahman (12-1, 6 KO), a former Paul training partner and the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who famously knocked out Lennox Lewis to become unified champ in 2001.

Paul's most recent outing was a brutal knockout win in his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Rahman, meanwhile, suffered a TKO loss to James Morrison, son of former heavyweight contender Tommy Morrison.

Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO) will be in the co-featured bout, defending her unified featherweight titles against Brenda Carabajal. Serrano is looking to bounce back from her split decision loss to Katie Taylor in April in one of the best and biggest women's boxing clashes in history.

Paul vs. Rahman card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Favorite Underdog Weight class Jake Paul -200 Hasim Rahman Jr. +170 Cruiserweight Amanda Serrano (c) -3500 Brenda Carabajal +1400 WBC, WBO featherweight titles Brandun Lee Will Madera Super lightweight Ashton Sylve Braulio Rodriguez Lightweight

Paul vs. Rahman info