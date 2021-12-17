On Saturday night, YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will step into the boxing ring in a rematch that features both men trying to put together more impressive performances than their first meeting. The bout, which takes place from Amalie Arena in Tampa and airs on Showtime pay-per-view, is also a second chance Woodley never thought he'd get.

In the ring after their first meeting in August, which Paul (4-0, 3 KO) won by split decision, Woodley called for a rematch. Paul agreed in the moment, saying all Woodley (0-1, 0 KO) had to do was follow through on the pre-fight bet that the loser got a tattoo with the name of the winner, a bet Woodley had seemingly lost interest in during the days leading up to the fight. Woodley agreed and it seemed a rematch was in the cards, partially driven by one judge turning in a scorecard that favored Woodley in a fight Paul seemed to have clearly won, even as the fight played out slightly more competitively than most expected.

Then, Paul lost interest in fighting Woodley a second time, instead focusing in on a fight with Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The bout with Fury was set and Paul was finally ready to address the long-running criticism that he'd never fought a "real boxer" in his young career.

On Dec. 6, Fury pulled out of the fight due to a rib injury and chest infection and Woodley got the call that his second chance to beat his social media superstar rival would come after all.

Woodley, 39, now has the chance to prove that he's the better fighter but brings the same four-inch height disadvantage against his 24-year-old foe.

The rest of the card fills out with some intriguing bouts. Unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is back when she moves up to lightweight to take on Miriam Gutierrez in the co-main event. The hook here is that Gutierrez lost in her bid to become undisputed lightweight champion to Katie Taylor in November 2020, her only pro loss to date. The hope is for Serrano to win and set up an epic showdown between her and Taylor in 2022. Plus, an NBA and NFL crossover battle takes place when Deron Williams faces off against Frank Gore in a four-round bout.

Here's the complete fight card along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to predictions and picks on the main event.

Fight card, odds

Jake Paul -240 vs. Tyron Woodley +200, 190-pound catchweight (eight rounds)

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights



Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (four rounds)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Viewing Information

Date: Dec. 18 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Dec. 18 | 9 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida



Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Showtime PPV on all traditional cable and satellite providers | Live stream: Showtime.com or the Showtime App | Price: $59.99

Paul vs. Woodley 2 predictions

Brian Campbell: In many ways, this rematch has a shot at playing out exactly how the first fight should have as both boxers have had time to review where they came up short. Considering Woodley needs to push the pace in order to get inside and overcome the size disadvantage he faces, there's a good reason to consider fans will get more action this time around as the former UFC champion pursues a finish. The problem Woodley will ultimately face, however, is that Paul is bigger, stronger and younger. He's also fully capable of getting the finish he came up short in delivering in August once he tasted Woodley's power. Pick: Paul via TKO5

Brent Brookhouse: Woodley's biggest faults in his UFC career were on display in the first fight with Paul. Woodley waits too often on the perfect punch and allows his opponents to outwork him. That perfect punch almost paid off in the fourth round of the first fight, with a Woodley right sending Paul stumbling backward into the ropes, but Woodley never really hit that extra gear and allowed Paul to outstrike him 71-52 in landed punches. Given Paul's height and reach advantages, better jab and edges in strength, Woodley has to be a far more active fighter in the rematch. The problem is, it doesn't seem like Woodley has it in him to go all-out in the ways he needs to if he wants to find the win. This is looking like a long night for Woodley given the short-notice and Paul already being ready for a big fight. Pick: Paul via TKO3

