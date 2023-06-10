The latest in a series of high-profile boxing matches in 2023 will take place Saturday when undefeated light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor puts his WBO crown on the line against former unified lightweight king Teofimo Lopez. Their 12-round main event will headline the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lopez is moving up a weight class in pursuit of his long-stated goal to become a unified champion in multiple divisions. But to do so, he must get past an unbeaten champion in Taylor, who has held some version of the light-welterweight title, including all four major belts at one time, for the past four years.

Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez preview

Taylor has never fought at Madison Square Garden, and he told the media this week that performing at the venue, long considered the mecca of boxing, holds a lot of personal significance for him Saturday. His friend and mentor, former lightweight champion Ken Buchanan, died in April at age 77. Buchanan had numerous title fights at Madison Square Garden, and Taylor plans to honor his late friend's memory.

Taylor said he plans to wear replica shorts, a tartan and robe similar to what Buchanan wore when he fought at Madison Square Garden. He will also be inspired and dedicate the fight to his friend, who celebrated with him when Taylor first became a world champion.

"He's definitely going to be there with me, and it's definitely a good thing to look back on in a few years' time and tell the kids and grandkids that I just did what Ken Buchanan did," Taylor told Sky Sports.

Although Lopez (18-1, 13 KOs) is just 25, he has already accomplished some significant milestones that have made him one of the sport's biggest draws. The Brooklyn native won the IBF lightweight title in December 2019 but became a household name when he upset Vasiliy Lomachenko for the unified crown in October 2020 as a 7-1 underdog.

At the time, Lomachenko was the top-rated boxer in the pound-for-pound world rankings but appeared outclassed by Lopez, who looked faster and stronger on his way to winning a unanimous decision. But Lopez saw his momentum halted in November 2021 when he lost the belts in his first defense against George Kambosos Jr., who won a split decision as a nearly 10-1 underdog.

Lopez moved up in weight and his last outing saw him barely survive with a split decision against late-replacement opponent Sandor Martin, a performance Lopez later blamed on overlooking his opponent.

