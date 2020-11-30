Besides training for hours on end leading up to the event, how did Mike Tyson prepare for his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday? By smoking marijuana.

Tyson admitted as much after the fight, and added that even during the height of his career, he was smoking marijuana before and during fights.

"Listen, I can't stop smoking," Tyson said after the fight, which ended in a draw, according to USA Today. "I smoked during fights. I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker ... I smoke everyday. I never stopped smoking."

Tyson and Jones fought to an eight-round draw, which was scored by three former WBC champions. The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested Tyson and Jones for performance-enhancing drugs before to the fight and marijuana is reportedly not a banned substance, USA Today reported..

"It's just who I am," Tyson said about his marijuana habits. "It has no effect on me from a negative standpoint. It's just what I do and how I am and how I'm going to die. There's no explanation. There's no beginning, there's no end."

While Tyson is 54 now, he proved that he can still hold his own in a boxing ring against Jones Jr. Tyson came out aggressive and landed several shots on Jones in a fight that many believe Tyson should've won.

This may not be the last time that we see Tyson in the ring, either. He has said that he'd be interested with a rematch with Jones Jr., while adding that he wouldn't mind facing some of the sport's top heavyweights like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.