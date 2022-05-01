Nico Ali Walsh is doubling up on first-round knockouts on the ground floor of his Muhammad Ali celebration tour. Walsh improved to 5-0 professionally on Saturday night, defeating Alejandro Ibarra on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez.

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was illuminated by chants of "Ali" as the grandson of "The People's Champion" entered the ring. Walsh, 21, unleashed a left hook, straight-right combination that bounced Ibarra's head off the mat. The referee crouched down to Ibarra and waved off the fight after approximately two seconds of consideration.

Walsh made his professional boxing debut in August 2021 when defeated Jordan Weeks via a first-round knockout. His overall record is 5-0 with four of those coming by knockout or TKO. The Chicago native works with Tyson Fury's current trainer, SugarHill Steward, and previously trained alongside world-renowned Abel Sanchez.

