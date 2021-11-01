Rolly Romero is officially out of his planned Dec. 5 Showtime pay-per-view bout with Gervonta "Tank" Davis. A Showtime spokesperson confirmed the news and stated that a replacement opponent will be lined up as Davis looks to remain in his showcase spot.

The news comes after multiple women came forward to level sexual assault allegations against Romero. As the alleged victims continued to share their stories, it became increasingly unlikely that Romero would remain in a featured position as a pay-per-view main event opponent.

The decision to pull Romero from the bout means a grudge match between the two men will not take place and an acceptable b-side will need to be lined up. Romero released a brief statement confirming the news on his social media.

"Although the allegations against me are totally false and I will prove that through the legal process, I agree that it is in the best interest of everyone involved that I not participate in the upcoming pay-per-view event. After clearing my name I will return to the ring as soon as possible."

Isaac Cruz and Gary Russell Jr. have been names brought up as potential opponents for Davis, with Cruz appearing to be the leading contender to get the call.

Davis is in his own bit of legal hot water. First, video evidence surfaced of Davis physically assaulting his former girlfriend in February 2020. Then, in March 2021, Davis was indicted on 14 counts after alleged involvement in a hit and run incident. He is scheduled to stand trial for the hit and run incident in March 2022.

Davis is coming off a stunning win over Mario Barrios in June, having to battle back against a larger opponent to win the WBA's secondary title at junior welterweight. He is also the WBA's secondary titleholder at lightweight.