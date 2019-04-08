2019 Women's NCAA Championship: Baylor holds off Notre Dame in thriller to win the third title in school history

The Baylor Lady Bears are the 2019 national champions after defeating Notre Dame 82-81 in the women's NCAA Tournament title game on Sunday.

Aftter Baylor squandered a 17-point lead, the Lady Bears' Chloe Jackson capped the best game of her career with a driving layup with 3.9 seconds remaining to put Baylor up 82-80. On the other end, Arike Ogunbowale got fouled, but her first free-throw attempt rimmed out. Though she tried to miss the second one, it was all net, and with fouls to give, that was the game.

For much of the game, Baylor continued the dominance they've shown all season long. They jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, and held Notre Dame at an arm's length with their typical stout defense, and command of the paint through All-Americans Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox.

With Baylor up by as much as 17 points, this season's title game looked like it was going to be a repeat of the 2012 championship between these two teams, when Baylor, led by their star center Brittney Griner, cruised to a 80-61 victory. But late in the third, Cox went down with a nasty looking leg injury that forced her to leave on a wheelchair, and knocked her out of the game. And with Cox's injury, and a buzzer-beating 3-point by Ogunbowale to end the third quarter, it was clear the momentum was changing.

That it did, as the Irish burst out of the gates in the fourth quarter, thanks to some hot shooting from the school's all-time leading 3-point shooter, Marina Mabrey. The senior knocked down three triples in a two-minute span, including one to tie it at 74-74 with just over five minutes to play.

From there, the teams traded bucket for bucket down the stretch, as the game turned from a snoozer into an all-time classic as Baylor won the third national title in school history.