The schedule for this year's CBS Sports Classic is set, and as usual, it should be among the top events of the college basketball season. First up during the Dec. 18 hoops showcase will be North Carolina vs. UCLA at 3 p.m. ET, followed by a showdown between Ohio State and Kentucky. Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will play host to the CBS Sports Classic for the third time and tickets will be available here.

All four teams are ranked in Gary Parrish's Top 25 And 1, and each of them brings a unique storyline to the CBS Sports Classic. North Carolina will be seeking to gain traction under new coach Hubert Davis as it takes on a veteran UCLA squad returning all of its major players from last season's Final Four run. The Bruins are expected to be a top contender for the national title and an early-season neutral site test will gauge their progress.

In the second game, Kentucky will have an opportunity to secure a marquee non conference victory with its revamped roster against an Ohio State squad with one of the nation's top stars in forward E.J. Liddell. The matchups will be a repeat of the 2019 event, when UNC beat UCLA 74-64 and Ohio State defeated Kentucky 71-65.

The games will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ Premium. The CBS Sports Classic will be the cap on a triple header of action on the network as Gonzaga and Texas Tech are set to start the action at 1 p.m. ET in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.