Maryland should be a factor near the top of the Big Ten next season and in the Field of 68 for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments. Mark Turgeon's program is very much on solid ground, but the Terrapins roster took an undeniable blow this week when Aaron Wiggins, the team's second-leading scorer last season, decided to remain in the 2021 NBA Draft after reportedly doing enough good things in the pre-draft process to convince NBA franchises he's a legitimate second-round option.

"The last couple of weeks, being able to go through team workouts, the G League Elite Camp and the NBA Combine, being able to play my game, has been beneficial for me," Wiggins told ESPN. "I've shown teams things they've never seen before. Teams have been surprised by what I showed. I've loved the information and feedback I've received and didn't want to wait until the last minute with my decision. I'm ready to take the next step."

The addition of transfers Fatts Russell (Rhode Island) and Qudus Wahab (Georgetown) will help offset the loss of Wiggins. But losing somebody who averaged 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.0 minuters per contest last season matters -- and it's why the Terrapins have been dropped to No. 17 in Version 17.0 of the 2020-21 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Gonzaga remains No. 1.

The Zags have won at least 31 games in five consecutive seasons, played in two of the past four national title games and finished first or second at KenPom in four of the past five years -- and it's possible the best is yet to come considering the roster Mark Few has in place. The West Coast Conference power should bring back Andrew Nembhard and Drew Timme, the latter of whom is the likely Preseason National Player of the Year. They'll be joined by the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 (Chet Holmgren) and two other consensus top-30 freshmen (Hunter Sallis, Nolan Hickman), meaning this should be the most-talented roster in program history.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Texas 6 Maryland Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga The Zags are expected to bring back Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard, both of whom started for a team that finished 31-1. They'll combine with a star-studded recruiting class - highlighted by five-star prospects Chet Holmgren and Hunter Sallis - and allow Gonzaga to enter the season as the favorite to win the national title. -- 31-1 2 UCLA Every meaningful player who helped the Bruins make the Final Four is currently projected back on campus - among them NCAA Tournament star Johnny Juzang. UCLA will add five-star prospect Peyton Watson and should have all of the pieces necessary to compete for the national title. -- 22-10 3 Kansas The Jayhawks are expected to return four of the top five scorers from a team that beat Baylor in February and finished second in the Big 12. The addition of high-level transfers Remy Martin (Arizona State) and Joseph Yesefu (Drake) should make Kansas the favorite to win what would be the 20th conference championship of Bill Self's career. -- 21-9 4 Villanova The return of Collin Gillispie and Jermaine Samuels means the Wildcats will return four of the top five scorers from a team that won the Big East title by multiple games. So Jay Wright will have the pieces necessary to compete for his third national championship. -- 18-7 5 Michigan The return of Hunter Dickinson and Eli Brooks provides Juwan Howard with high-level experienced pieces to pair with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class that features five-star prospect Caleb Houstan, five-star prospect Moussa Diabate and reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year DeVante' Jones. The Wolverines should be the favorite to win what would be a second straight Big Ten title. -- 23-5 6 Duke Duke is the only program expected to add three five-star prospects from the Class of 2021 - among them Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, both of whom project as one-and-done top-10 NBA Draft picks. So even with Matthew Hurt and DJ Steward both leaving school early, Mike Krzyzewski should have enough talent to take the Blue Devils back to the top of the sport. -- 13-11 7 Baylor The Bears are losing Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler to the NBA Draft. But with a returning core of Adam Flagler, Matthew Mayer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, and a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star wing Kendall Brown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo, Scott Drew has the pieces to make another run at a national title. -- 28-2 8 Arkansas The Razorbacks are losing a lot - including projected first-round pick Moses Moody. But JD Notae is returning as a double-digit scorer, and Eric Musselman is adding at least four other experienced double-digit scorers via the transfer market, most notably Chris Lykes (Miami) and Au'Diese Toney (Pitt). -- 25-7 9 Purdue The Boilermakers are returning the top eight scorers from a team that received a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The star is Trevion Williams, who averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior while setting himself up to be a possible First Team All-American next season. -- 18-10 10 Houston As long as Kelvin Sampson remains the coach, Houston will likely be a mainstay in the Top 25 And 1. The early loss of Quentin Grimes hurts, but probably not too much with Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark set to return and be joined by Texas Tech transfer Kyler Edwards. -- 28-4 11 Texas Chris Beard has used the transfer portal to add four players - Tre Mitchell (UMass), Timmy Allen (Utah), Christian Bishop (Creighton) and Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt) - who averaged double-figures in points last season. As a result, he appears to have enough experienced talent to compete for the Big 12 title in his first year at Texas 1 19-8 12 Kentucky John Calipari has solved Kentucky's point guard problems by enrolling five-star prospect TyTy Washington and Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler. Combine that with the return of Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks, and the additions of transfers Kellan Grady (Davidson), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) and CJ Frederick (Iowa), and the Wildcats look like a team set to have the biggest year-over-year turnaround in the sport. 1 9-16 13 Oregon Dana Altman has been among the best at reloading his roster each offseason via the transfer market -- and now he's doing it again. The additions of Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon, Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier and Rutgers transfer Jacob Young to an experienced core of Will Richardson, Eric Williams and N'Faly Dante should make the Ducks the biggest threat to UCLA in the Pac-12. 1 21-7 14 Alabama Alabama is losing four of the top five scorers from a team that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament - most notably Jaden Shackelford and Herb Jones. But the enrollment of a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star point guard JD Davison, four-star big Charles Bediako and transfers Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech) and Noah Gurley (Furman) should give Nate Oats a chance to compete for back-to-back conference championships. 1 26-7 15 Florida St. The Seminoles should be good again despite losing four of their top five scorers - among them projected lottery pick Scottie Barnes. A veteran core of Anthony Polite and Malik Osborne will be joined by a top-five recruiting class highlighted by former Houston standout Caleb Mills and five-star wing Matthew Cleveland. 1 18-7 16 Tennessee John Fulkerson's decision to return for another season means Tennessee is bringing back five of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That experienced core will pair nicely with a recruiting class highlighted by one of the best point guards in the Class of 2021 (Kennedy Chandler) and another newcomer who just averaged 11.7 points while shooting 44.2% from 3-point range at Auburn (Justin Powell). 1 18-9 17 Maryland Mark Turgeon has used the transfer market to add a quality guard (Fatts Russell) and big (Qudus Wahab). That should help offset the losses of Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell and get the Terrapins to the Big Dance for the sixth time in a span of seven NCAA Tournaments. 6 17-14 18 Ohio St. Duane Washington's decision to remain in the NBA Draft (despite the possibility that he'll go unselected) is an obvious blow to Ohio State's roster. But Chris Holtmann is still returning six of the top eight scorers from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. -- 21-10 19 N. Carolina The return of Armando Bacot and Caleb Love will give first-year coach Hubert Davis a chance to keep the Tar Heels nationally relevant. The arrival of Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek should help offset the loss of Garrison Brooks and Day'Ron Sharpe. -- 18-11 20 Auburn Auburn's frontcourt of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler might end up being the best frontcourt in the SEC. That's two bigs who were five-star prospects in high school joining a roster returning two double-digit scorers, most notably Allen Flanigan, who averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season. -- 13-14 21 Connecticut Dan Hurley has rebuilt UConn to the point where it should be a consistent challenger to Villanova in the Big East. Even the early loss of James Bouknight, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick, shouldn't change that - especially with Tyler Polley set to return for a fifth season. -- 15-8 22 Michigan St. Aaron Henry is following Joshua Langford and Rocket Watts out the door. But the arrival of five-star guard Max Christie and Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker should have Tom Izzo in his 24th straight NCAA Tournament. -- 15-13 23 St. Bona. All five starters from a team that won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title and Atlantic 10 Tournament are expected back - most notably Kyle Lofton, who averaged 14.4 points and 5.5 assists as a junior. Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams will provide depth. -- 16-5 24 Virginia Trey Murphy left school early for the NBA Draft, which means Virginia is losing its top three scorers. But Kihei Clark will provide Tony Bennett with an experienced point guard capable of keeping the Cavaliers near the top of the ACC, and the addition of East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner could be a big boost. -- 18-7 25 USC Andy Enfield should have the Trojans back in the NCAA Tournament despite the loss of one-and-done star Evan Mobley. A top-15 recruiting class highlighted by Reese Dixon-Waters and Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis will help offset the departures. -- 25-8 26 Va. Tech Three of the top four scorers from a team that made the NCAA Tournament are returning - among them Keve Aluma, who averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds last season. They'll be joined by Wofford transfer Storm Murphy, who should help Virginia Tech compete near the top of the ACC. -- 15-7

Roster breakdowns

1. Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few | 2020-21 record: 31-1

Coach: Mick Cronin | 2020-21 record: 22-10

Coach: Bill Self | 2020-21 record: 21-9

Coach: Jay Wright | 2020-21 record: 18-7

Coach: Juwan Howard | 2020-21 record: 23-5

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski | 2020-21 record: 13-11

Coach: Scott Drew | 2020-21 record: 28-2

8. Arkansas

Coach: Eric Musselman | 2020-21 record: 25-7

Coach: Matt Painter | 2020-21 record: 18-10

10. Houston

Coach: Kelvin Sampson | 2020-21 record: 28-4

Coach: Chris Beard | 2020-21 record: 19-8

12. Kentucky

Coach: John Calipari | 2020-21 record: 9-16

Notable players expected to leave: Brandon Boston, Olivier Sarr, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Cam'Ron Fletcher

Brandon Boston, Olivier Sarr, Terrence Clarke, Isaiah Jackson, Devin Askew, Cam'Ron Fletcher Notable players expected to return: Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware

Davion Mintz, Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen, Jacob Toppin, Lance Ware Expected additions: TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler, C.J. Frederick, Daimion Collins, Bryce Hopkins

Coach: Dana Altman | 2020-21 record: 21-7

14. Alabama

Coach: Nate Oats | 2020-21 record: 26-7

Notable players expected to leave: Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Herb Jones, Joshua Primo, Jordan Bruner, Alex Reese

Jaden Shackelford, John Petty, Herb Jones, Joshua Primo, Jordan Bruner, Alex Reese Notable players expected to return: Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, James Rojas, Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton

Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, James Rojas, Darius Miles, Keon Ambrose-Hylton Expected additions: Noah Gurley, JD Davison, Charles Bediako, Jusaun Holt, Nimari Burnett, Alex Tchikou

Coach: Leonard Hamilton | 2020-21 record: 18-7

16. Tennessee

Coach: Rick Barnes | 2020-21 record: 18-9

Coach: Mark Turgeon | 2020-21 record: 17-14

Coach: Chris Holtmann | 2020-21 record: 21-10

Coach: Hubert Davis | 2020-21 record: 18-11

20. Auburn

Coach: Bruce Pearl | 2020-21 record: 13-14

21. UConn



Coach: Dan Hurley | 2020-21 record: 15-8

Coach: Tom Izzo | 2020-21 record: 15-13

Coach: Mark Schmidt | 2020-21 record: 16-5

Coach: Tony Bennett | 2020-21 record: 18-17

Coach: Andy Enfield | 2020-21 record: 25-8

Coach: Mike Young | 2020-21 record: 15-7