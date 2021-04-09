Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl announced Friday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft and hiring an agent after a standout sophomore season for the Wildcats. Robinson-Earl averaged 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game this season and became a double-double machine late in the season.

The 6-foot-9 former five-star prospect is ranked No. 34 on the CBS Sports NBA Draft Big Board, meaning he could be a fringe first-round selection in the draft, which is set for July 29. Assuming he is drafted, this would mark the fifth straight year in which Villanova has seen at least one player selected.

Robinson-Earl's combination of size and physicality along with athleticism and skill make him an intriguing prospect at the next level. He's undersized and lacks the shot-blocking acumen to be considered a stretch five. But with a bit of improvement to his outside shot — he shot 30.1% from 3-point range on 2.6 attempts per game at Villanova — he could be quality two-way forward in the NBA game.

"After meaningful conversation with Coach Wright, family and my trusted circle, I have decided to sign with an agent and declare for the 2021 draft," Robinson-Earl wrote on Twitter. "That being said, the last two years at Villanova have allowed me to grow in so many ways, as both a person and a player. I am forever grateful to Catch Wright and the entire staff, my teammates/brothers, the faculty and all of Nova Nation. I thank the GREAT Lord above for all things and for allowing Villanova to be a part of His plan for me! I will continue to strive for greatness, not perfection and bring all the tools I have learned at Villanova to guide me in this next chapter of my life!"