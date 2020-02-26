Bracketology Bubble Watch: LSU faces Florida in top game involving teams battling for an NCAA Tournament bid

Tuesday was mostly a negative day for teams on the bubble. A few teams did manage to avoid damaging losses, but a few did not. Oklahoma was the only team which did something positive.

Wednesday will be busy, as usual. Rutgers will be looking to fill the massive hole in its tournament resume, and we have a double bubble game in the SEC that I would not have expected to be as such a few weeks ago.

Here is the latest on bubble teams who were in action on Tuesday:

Texas Tech lost at Oklahoma 65-51 in a double-bubble game: The Red Raiders fell on the road to Oklahoma in a battle of peers in the bracket. They fell to 3-9 vs Q1 opposition and 10-10 vs Q1-3 with games remaining at Baylor and at home to Kansas. Their high NET ranking is deceiving. Texas Tech has lost a lot of games by close margins. This is their largest margin of defeat this season. Margin of victory, or defeat, has a big impact in the NET.

Oklahoma ended a three game skid, although two of those losses were to Baylor and Kansas. They still have to play two of their final three on the road, including one at West Virginia, which has been struggling of late.

NC State lost at North Carolina 85-79: NC State is the only team in the ACC that can't beat Carolina this season in two tries. The Tar Heels completed the regular season sweep of the Wolfpack, dealing yet another damaging blow to NC State's NCAA Tournament hopes. That win over Duke will only erase so much.

Memphis lost at SMU 58-53: The Tigers have now been swept by SMU and are looking less and less like a team capable of doing what it takes to play itself into the NCAA Tournament. They are off the bubble for now.

Here are the bubble teams in action Wednesday, starting with the LSU at Florida double-bubble game.

All times Eastern