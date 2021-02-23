Gregg Marshall TBD Marshall is the most accomplished coach by a wide margin in school history, but he resigned in November after media reports and an internal investigation revealed numerous allegations of physical, verbal and racially insensitive behavior from previous seasons. Assistant Isaac Brown was promoted to the interim post and has done well to this point, clearly putting himself in contention alongside any potential outside candidates to get the job on a full-time basis. We are anticipating a bevy of power-conference jobs to come open eventually but as of now this is the best one that needs to be filled.

Jim Christian TBD Christian was fired Feb. 15 after six and a half seasons. He went 78-132 and did not make an NCAA Tournament. Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009. There is a wide candidate pool available for what is objectively a bottom-two job in the ACC.

Pat Chambers TBD Chambers resigned last October following an internal investigation that investigated inappropriate conduct and racially insensitive remarks toward one of his former players. Jim Ferry has coached the team on an interim basis for 2020-21, but there will clearly be a changing of the guard at some point in March. Expect St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt to be as involved with this search as he will at his alma mater, Boston College.

Jeff Neubauer TBD Jeff Neubauer went 61-104 from the start of the 2015-16 season and was was fired Jan. 26. Fordham remains among the toughest jobs in a multi-bid league. The school joined the Atlantic 10 in 1995 but it's failed to make the NCAA Tournament since. In fact, it's had just two seasons above. 500 in that span. The search is fully underway at this point with Ed Kull being promoted recently from interim to full-time athletic director.

Jason Gardner TBD Byron Rimm has been the interim for nearly two full seasons at this point, but it seems like a long shot he will stay on after taking over for Jason Gardner in the summer of 2019. Rimm went 7-25 last season and is 8-9 through 17 games this season.

Mark Montgomery TBD The Huskies went 125-170 in Mark Montgomery's nine and a half seasons. The school last made the NCAAs in 1996.



Terry Porter TBD The latest in a long line of examples where a former NBA player of note winds up not clicking with the college grind. To be fair to Porter, the Portland job might be a pretty city, but it's a hard WCC assignment. The Pilots went went 43-103 under Porter, who was fired Feb. 5.

Danny Kaspar TBD A few coaches lost their jobs in recent months due to scandal and subsequent investigations. Kaspar was accused on the record by former players of using racially insensitive language. After an investigation that lasted more than three months, Kaspar and Texas State split in September. Terrence Johnson stepped in and has done well on an interim basis, coaching the Bobcats to a 15-6 record in the Sun Belt.

David Patrick TBD When Eric Musselman called Patrick in the offseason and offered him the top assistant's gig at Arkansas -- not to mention a hefty raise -- Patrick left UC Riverside to return to the sidelines in the SEC. (He was previously at LSU.) In his stead Mike Magpayo has UC Riverside at 11-5 and respectable in the Big West. He's a candidate to retain the job, should the Highlanders play well into March.

Anthony Stewart TBD This is a tragic instance of a coaching change, as Anthony Stewart died less than a week before the start of the season when he never woke up from a nap. Stewart led the Skyhawks for four seasons and was 53-73. His son, Parker Stewart, was a four-star recruit in high school who played for his dad and has since transferred to Indiana.