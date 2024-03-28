Wednesday brought a welcomed end to an elongated search for Louisville. The Cardinals have plucked Pat Kelsey from Charleston to fill their vacancy, sources told CBS Sports. For more on Kelsey, you can read our story on how he got there right here.
That's the latest big development on college basketball's hot stove. It's also one more big job off the board. We also had a hiring Wednesday night at Florida Atlantic. The Owls opted to hire Baylor assistant John Jakus, who worked under Scott Drew the past seven seasons. Jakus takes over at a place where the reputation is drastically different from the gig Dusty May walked into six years ago.
Previously this week ...
Everything started with Dusty May. On Saturday night, his decision came in; May is off to Michigan. He chose the Wolverines over Louisville and Vanderbilt, accepting a five-year deal that will pay him $3.75 million on average over the life of the contract. And as expected, the domino effect of May's pick led to a cascade on the carousel that sparked many remaining power-conference jobs to fill over the next two days.
The next was West Virginia, which on Sunday landed Darian DeVries, its top target for weeks. DeVries left Drake after six seasons and three NCAA Tournament appearances. After more than a week of diligence and interviews, Mountaineers AD Wren Baker hired his top man and got DeVries to Morgantown on a five-year deal.
In wake of WVU, the carousel kicked into another gear Monday morning. The first vacancy to fill was Kyle Smith leaving Washington State for Stanford. Then came Danny Sprinkle passing on Vanderbilt and signing where he was long expected to land: Washington. Sprinkle has a six-year deal that averages out to $3.75 million. Less than an hour after Sprinkle took Washington, word leaked that James Madison coach Mark Byington had accepted a deal to go to Vanderbilt. I'm told it's for five years; Vandy is private and doesn't disclose financial terms.
As for Washington State, it's technically a member of the Pac-12 for just a few more months before that conference dissipates and the Cougars go with Oregon State to the WCC in men's basketball. With Smith taking Stanford, the Cougars could opt to promote in-house and hire Jim Shaw, a veteran, long-respected coach. The chances of this might have gone up with athletic director Pat Chun leaving Washington State for Washington on Tuesday. The job will get a big downgrade in the industry with the move to the WCC, and Smith's coaching tree is one to be considered. Former Kyle Smith assistants include Florida coach Todd Golden (in addition to UF assistants Carlin Hartman and Kevin Hovde), UC Riverside coach Mike Magpayo and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman.
With the NCAA Tournament revving back up Thursday, we are nearing the point where every power-conference vacancy has filled — for now.
Oklahoma State and SMU are the only two jobs left on the board — for now.
Rumors of Andy Enfield's departure from USC remain in the wind, and if that happens, it would certainly trigger another wave of notable openings. USC is a good-not-great job, and if it comes open, the school is going to aggressively pursue a few sitting head coaches in high-major leagues. The count as of Wednesday evening is 51 job flips.
Major-conference changes
|Out: Tony Stubblefield | In: Chris Holtmann
DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament. With Holtmann coming in, DePaul has a window to finally improve its standing in the Big East. But it will not be easy. Holtmann is taking a risk in accepting this job, and he knows it. Holtmann is on a six-year deal and, per sources, he had every contract request/stipulation met. It's a best-case scenario for the Blue Demons.
|Out: Kenny Payne | In: Pat Kelsey
To no one's surprise, Louisville cut ties with Payne after two disastrous seasons. Payne was 12-52 in the worst back-to-back seasons in the program's history. It was near-impossible to think Louisville could have been as bad as it's displayed the past two seasons. Kelsey won the gig after a messy, protracted process with nearly a dozen candidates vetted. The Cardinals might have come out clean here, though. Kelsey's 261-122 record equates to a .681 win percentage, which ranks in the top 20 among active coaches. He's the most energetic 48-year-old in college basketball, to boot. If the school wasn't going to pluck a sitting coach at a high-major (which is a bit strange), it got the guy who's won more games than any other mid-major candidate on the board.
|Out: Juwan Howard | In: Dusty May
Howard would have been able to hold on to the job if Michigan had been 13-19 instead of 8-24; if it was 7-13 in the Big Ten instead of 3-17. In comes May, and it's a MAJOR shift. The Wolverines bring in a guy with a squeaky-clean image who built FAU into a viable mid-major; the Owls were irrelevant and almost always under .500 on an annual basis prior to his arrival. May is making a jump, but this is no sure thing; he was the hottest name on the carousel this season even after the Owls didn't meet preseason expectations. Michigan finished last in the Big Ten and will have a major roster flip. It's ahead of the race in the portal because it beat a lot of other power-conference programs to fill the job.
|Out: Chris Holtmann | In: Jake Diebler
Diebler did a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach after Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day, and as a result had the interim tag removed. Diebler, 37, is a Valparaiso graduate who has worked at Ohio State since 2019. He led the Buckeyes to a 6-2 record featuring victories over Purdue and Nebraska while also doing enough to convince his bosses he's worthy of running one of the 20 best programs in the sport without any previous head-coaching experience. This is no doubt a risk, but it's not an expensive one. Diebler's deal is for five years and starts at $2.5 million annually.
|Out: Mike Boynton Jr.
Boynton lasted seven seasons and made one NCAA Tournament. AD Chad Weiberg surprised some by making the move at a time when the school has to rally around $15 million to pay off Boynton, hire a new staff and try to fundraise close to $2 million in NIL. This job fell to the bottom of the pecking order this cycle, though I've been told Weiberg was afforded some aggressiveness in his offers to a few candidates (who passed). After a lengthy search with contact to approximately 15 names, the scuttlebutt here has circled back to Western Kentucky's Steve Lutz, Colorado State's Niko Medved and D-II coach Ben McCollum. I expect word to come down on Thursday.
|Out: Rob Lanier
With SMU moving from the American Athletic Conference to the ACC in a few months, this job now qualifies as high-major. In a stunner, SMU fired Rob Lanier after two seasons — and coming off a 20-13 campaign, including an NIT appearance. SMU is headed to the ACC this summer; the firing by AD Rick Hart has been lampooned by many around the sport in the ensuing hours since it happened. The belief is that SMU will be able to reel in a bigger name to match with its conference upgrade. The hunt is on and a surprising candidate could be waiting in the wings; Andy Enfield's name has bubbled up in the past 48 hours — and former USC Trojan/current radio show host Rodney Peete went on LA radio Tuesday to declare Enfield is gone to SMU. That is the expected outcome; the buyout is said to be the holdup. What's undeniable: SMU is an odd fit in the ACC, completely geographically isolated and lacks appeal for many. Still, the money will exceed north of $4 million annually and it is going be competitive in NIL.
|Out: Jerod Haase | In: Kyle Smith
Stanford was a job that many thought should have opened two years ago. It didn't, but it still managed to get a guy who will probably work. The job is extremely tough at the power-conference level in 2024, particularly given Stanford has the odd-bedfellow arrangement in the ACC starting this year, but Smith has won at three places that are traditionally very hard to win at: Columbia, San Francisco and Washington State. Bernard Muir missed by waiting a year or two too long in sticking with Haase. Smith fell onto his doorstep and it could be a godsend for the program.
|Out: Jerry Stackhouse | In: Mark Byington
Vanderbilt fired Stackhouse after a 9-23 season and five years on the job. Sources told me his buyout is well north of $15 million. Vanderbilt's search had a strange cadence to it, and after a few of its top targets passed, it went all in on Mark Byington (after potentially holding out for Danny Sprinkle) after James Madison beat Wisconsin. Byington is coming off a 32-4 season at JMU and was really good in his four years there. It took the school way longer to find and target the guy it wound up with, but no coach in the country other than Dan Hurley had a better win percentage this past season.
|Out: Mike Hopkins | In: Danny Sprinkle
In the end, it was always going to be Sprinkle. Not even losing its athletic director to Nebraska could slow Washington's pursuit of a guy with ties to the left coast who's made the past three NCAA Tournaments. Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside. Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle helps, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.
|Out: Josh Eilert | In: Darian DeVries
Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, he was relieved of his duties at season's end. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Athletic director Wren Baker ultimately tapped the guy he put at the top of the list after the conclusion of West Virginia's season. DeVries has made three NCAA Tournaments in six seasons at Drake and won 20-plus games every year. I really like the hire.
Non-Big Six changes
|Out: Jared Grasso | In : Phil Martelli Jr.
Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.
|Out: John Smith | In : Mike DeGeorge
Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job. DeGeorge spent the past six seasons at D-II Colorado Mesa and averaged 23 wins with five appearances in the D-II NCAA tournament.
|Out : Reggie Witherspoon
The Golden Griffins severed from Witherspoon after eight seasons. The program hasn't danced since 1996 and, before that, 1957. Not an easy spot to lure a good candidate to.
|Out: Anthony Boone | In : John Shulman
The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. Shulman was hired from the University of Alabama-Huntsville after going 112-39 in five seasons.
|Out: Pat Kelsey
Considered among the top five-or-so mid-major jobs in the country because of its location, there will be ridiculous competition for this gig. Sitting head coaches will be targeted, as they should, but if there is one assistant who might be the pick, UConn's Luke Murray will be in the mix. Knows the area and has been waiting for the right job. If Charleston chooses to pick a high-major assistant instead of a sitting head coach, he's going to be as strong a candidate as any.
|Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In: Saah Nimley
The Buccaneers stuck by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.
|Out: Cliff Ellis | In: Justin Gray
When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his underrated 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp." As for Gray, he comes over via Western Carolina, where he went 51-47 in three seasons at a top-two tough job in the SoCon.
|Out: Brian Earl
The Big Red job has come open after Earl took the William & Mary job following eight seasons in Ithaca, New York. There's an obvious move here: promote alum/associate head coach Jon Jaques from within.
|Out: Mike Davis
The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.
|Out: Darian DeVries
The industry fully expected DeVries to move to a bigger job after getting Drake to a third NCAA Tournament. This is historically not a good program. It needs to nail the hire to avoid a plunge in the Missouri Valley.
|Out: Keith Dambrot
Dambrot retired after Duquesne's awesome/unexpected push into the NCAA Tournament, including an upset of 6-seed BYU in the first round, giving the school its first NCAA tourney win in 55 years. Dambrot led the Dukes to their first Atlantic 10 title since 1977 thanks to four wins in four days, culminating in a 57-51 victory over VCU in the A-10 title game. We await to see if associate head coach Dru Joyce III is promoted to the full-time gig.
|Out: Jay Young | In : Chris Casey
Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey became interim coach and did a good job under duress. He was officially promoted in early March. FU is 24-12 and playing in the CBI.
|Out : Robert McCullum
The Rattlers decided not to renew McCullum's contract after going 67-133 in seven seasons in the SWAC. The school last made the NCAAs in 2007.
|Out : Dusty May | In: John Jakus
As expected, May moved on and went to Michigan. Jakus was a surprise pick in that the working theory was FAU would either hiring a sitting head coach or promote lead assistant Kyle Church. The Owls are getting a highly regarded assistant from Baylor who helped the Bears win a national title in 2021. Jakus previously cut his teeth at Gonzaga. Scott Drew has a strong coaching tree, which boosted his candidacy for the gig.
|Out: Justin Hutson
This one publicly/officially came open shortly after the Bulldogs lost to Utah State in the MW tourney. Hutson's contract expired and he moves on after six seasons. It's a tough job comparatively to the rest of the league right now.
|Out: Tim Craft | In: Jeremy Luther
The Bulldogs lost Tim Craft, who was courted away by Western Carolina. Luther was promoted from within and has 11 years of experience with the program.
|Out: Buck Joyner | In: Ivan Thomas
After 15 years, a change comes at Hampton, which made three NCAAs under Joyner, the most recent in 2016. The Pirates won nine games this season, their second in the CAA after moving up from the Big South. Thomas is getting the nod and coming over from Georgetown, as he was a longtime assistant under Ed Cooley.
|Out: Ron Cottrell | In: Craig Doty
A major changing of the guard in the Southland Conference. Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) has been led by Cottrell since 1990, when the program was revived as an NAIA school. It went D-I in 2008. Cottrell spent 33 seasons with the program and won 524 games. Doty comes over via Division II Emporia State.
|Out: Matt Crenshaw | In: Paul Corsaro
Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference. From IUPUI's release: "Corsaro, an Indianapolis-native, spent the last four seasons as head coach at nearby University of Indianapolis. The past three years, UIndy has gone 68-25 with back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament appearances and consecutive Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) regular season titles."
|Out: Mark Byington
Byington was hired on Monday as next coach at Vanderbilt after leading the Dukes to a 32-4 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Extremely good mid-major job that will have a fierce competition to succeed Byington. The candidate pool is exclusively head coaches, I'm told.
|Out: Dan Monson
Just an all-timer. Monson gets fired, makes a mini miracle run to the NCAAs by winning the Big West as a 5-seed, and then his AD tries to take credit for it all by saying the firing was a motivational tactic. Dan Monson, you deserve better and we can't wait to see where you land next.
|Out: Tavaras Hardy
After six seasons and a 66-110 record, Hardy resigned. The Greyhounds hit a nadir this season under, finishing 7-25.
|Out: Dan D'Antoni | In: Cornelius Jackson
Initially it seemed D'Antoni would get one more season after 10 on the job, but he's been replaced by Cornelius Jackson, who's been with the program since 2017.
|Out: Greg Gary | In: Ryan Ridder
Gary, a former Purdue assistant, coached the Bears for five seasons but hovered around .500 each year in the SoCon, where it's yet to have a 20-win season since leaving the ASUN in 2014. Ridder was hired away from UT Martin.
|25
|Out: Dana Ford | In: Cuonzo Martin
This one was no surprise. Ford lasted six seasons but never broke out of the Missouri Valley to make the NCAAs. The school last made the Big Dance in 1999. Martin makes for an intriguing hire and one that has a very good chance of working again. His career arc is interesting; he's got a lot of stories to tell.
|Out: Jeff Jones | In: Mike Jones
Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.
|Out: Leonard Perry | In: Dave Smart
Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC, so getting Smart is a pretty incredible pull for Pacific. He won 656 victories at the Canadian college level, at Carleton University, in 18 years. He comes via Texas Tech this past season.
|Out: Lorenzo Romar
Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent. Eastern Washington coach David Riley is circulating heavily around this job; sometimes that can be a smokescreen for another candidate.
|Out: Scott Pera | In: Rob Lanier
Rice sacked Pera after seven seasons in Houston, the high point being 2022-23, when the Owls went 19-16. Lanier deserved to keep a head job after unfairly being forced out at SMU after two seasons. Rice lucked into a best-case scenario.
|Out: Travis Ford
SLU sacked Ford moments after the team's season ended in the A-10 Tournament. He was there eight seasons and went to one NCAA Tournament. Many in the business believe this program has been an underachiever vs. its potential for decades. With no hire yet, it's only fair to assume SLU is waiting on a coach whose season is still ongoing. Josh Schertz is the presumptive guy here.
|Out: Carm Maciariello
The Saints fired Maciariello, doing so following a 4-28 season that results in the the program finishing 357th out of 362 teams at KenPom. But: He was above .500 in his first four seasons. Tough business, especially considering he may well have taken the Saints to the NCAAs in 2020 had there been a tournament. Since 1997-87, the average Siena coach has lasted 3.9 seasons at that school. Syracuse's Gerry McNamara is expected to take this gig.
|Out: Bryan Mullins
Noise increased in the past month that Mullins could be coaching for his job in March. After falling to UIC in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament, that proved true. The SIU alum is out after five seasons and an 86-68 record, but no NCAA Tournament appearances. Who's getting this one? After a winding process, the leading candidate was offered Wednesday and will make his decision on Thursday.
|Out: Luke Yaklich | In: Rob Ehsan
Yaklich, who had a stout rep as a defensive tactician when he was hired, is out after four seasons and a 47-70 record. The Flames made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in Yaklich's third year but went 8-32 in league play after transitioning. Ehsan gets a parachute after being on staff at Stanford and getting let go. He previously was a head coach at UAB from 2016-20.
|Out: Dave Dickerson
Dickerson left to serve as an assistant at Ohio State. Andrew Garcia will serve as interim coach.
|Out: Ryan Ridder | In: Jeremy Shulman
Ridder was at UT Martin for the past three seasons, but fled the coop for Mercer. The Skyhawks will be on their fifth coach in 10 seasons, and it's Shulman, who is a junior college coach. Here's the nut graf from the school: "Spent the last 14 seasons as head coach at Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla. In that span, he became the program's all-time wins leader (346 victories) and elevated the Titans to a national powerhouse — piling up 11 conference championships in the last 12 seasons with a pair of Final Four and three Elite Eight appearances in the NJCAA Division I Tournament."
|Out: Danny Sprinkle
Sprinkle was hired on Monday as next coach at Washington after leading the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance this past season. The job is a terrific one, as it's been to the NCAA Tournament under five of its past six coaches.
|Out: Matt Figger
Figger is out at UTRGV after going 29-65 in three seasons. The Vaqueros were 6-25 this season. This was a quick hook, but it comes just as the program has decided to leave the WAC for the Southland after 11 seasons.
|Out : Steve Henson | In : Austin Claunch
The Roadrunners are now on the market one year into their AAC residency. The program last made the NCAAs in 2011. Claunch, 34, comes over after being a head coach for five years at Nicholls.
|Out: Kyle Smith
Smith was hired on Monday as next coach at Stanford after leading the Cougars to an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time in 16 years. He was a great coach at the right time, and now Wazzu is in a spot where it's got to get the hire right in its move to the WCC. They will look hard at promoting in-house with Jim Shaw.
|Out: Justin Gray | In : Tim Craft
Job openings create myriad domino effects every year, which is exactly what happened here. Gray left for Coastal Carolina, leading to a change at Western Carolina. Tim Craft comes over after 11 seasons running Gardner Webb.
|Out: Dane Fischer | In: Brian Earl
Fischer went 55-90 overall as William & Mary's coach. He's replaced by Earl, who went 96-103 in eight seasons at Cornell.