College basketball rankings: Michigan falls out of top 5 of Coaches Poll, while Tennessee remains No. 1 ahead of Duke
Kentucky jumps up after Iowa hands the Wolverines their second loss of the season
Saturday's chock-full slate of college hoops provided plenty of drama, but it stayed free and clear of the top four teams in the Coaches Poll. As a result, No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Gonzaga stayed steady in Monday's updated rankings.
Michigan wasn't so fortunate. After losing to Iowa by 15 on the road Friday, their first loss in two weeks, the Wolverines dropped from No. 5 to No. 7. In their place is Kentucky, which moved up one spot to No. 5 after winning over Vanderbilt and Florida in convincing fashion this week, part of an ongoing eight-game winning streak dating back to early January.
The Volunteers received all 32 first-place votes this week for the first time since they took over the top spot two weeks ago. They handily defeated South Carolina on the road and did the same to Texas A&M, despite a late Aggies push on Saturday. They are one of only seven teams to have achieved 20 or more wins at this point in the season.
USA Today Coaches Poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Tennessee (32)
|20-1
|800
|1
|2
|Duke
|19-2
|755
|2
|3
|Virginia
|20-1
|734
|3
|4
|Gonzaga
|21-2
|717
|4
|5
|Kentucky
|18-3
|652
|6
|6
|Nevada
|21-1
|607
|7
|7
|Michigan
|20-2
|581
|5
|8
|North Carolina
|17-4
|563
|10
|9
|Marquette
|19-3
|546
|9
|10
|Virginia Tech
|18-3
|492
|11
|11
|Michigan State
|18-4
|463
|8
|12
|Houston
|21-1
|439
|13
|13
|Villanova
|18-4
|435
|14
|14
|Kansas
|17-5
|404
|12
|15
|Purdue
|16-6
|322
|18
|16
|Iowa State
|17-5
|279
|20
|17
|Louisville
|16-6
|240
|16
|18
|Texas Tech
|17-5
|238
|15
|19
|Wisconsin
|16-6
|185
|23
|20
|Iowa
|17-5
|158
|25
|21
|Mississippi State
|16-5
|106
|21
|22
|LSU
|17-4
|97
|19
|23
|Cincinnati
|19-3
|89
|NR
|24
|Florida State
|16-5
|85
|NR
|25
|Buffalo
|19-3
|76
|17
Others receiving votes: Kansas State 70; Baylor 55; Washington 54; Maryland 53; Auburn 50; Furman 12; North Carolina State 9; Mississippi 7; Arizona State 7; North Texas 7; Hofstra 6; Wofford 6; Texas 1.
