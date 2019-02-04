College basketball rankings: Michigan falls out of top 5 of Coaches Poll, while Tennessee remains No. 1 ahead of Duke

Kentucky jumps up after Iowa hands the Wolverines their second loss of the season

Saturday's chock-full slate of college hoops provided plenty of drama, but it stayed free and clear of the top four teams in the Coaches Poll. As a result, No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia and No. 4 Gonzaga stayed steady in Monday's updated rankings.

Michigan wasn't so fortunate. After losing to Iowa by 15 on the road Friday, their first loss in two weeks, the Wolverines dropped from No. 5 to No. 7. In their place is Kentucky, which moved up one spot to No. 5 after winning over Vanderbilt and Florida in convincing fashion this week, part of an ongoing eight-game winning streak dating back to early January.

The Volunteers received all 32 first-place votes this week for the first time since they took over the top spot two weeks ago. They handily defeated South Carolina on the road and did the same to Texas A&amp;M, despite a late Aggies push on Saturday. They are one of only seven teams to have achieved 20 or more wins at this point in the season.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RankSchoolRecordPointsPREVIOUS
1Tennessee (32)20-18001
2Duke19-27552
3Virginia20-17343
4Gonzaga21-27174
5Kentucky18-36526
6Nevada21-16077
7Michigan20-25815
8North Carolina17-456310
9Marquette19-35469
10Virginia Tech18-349211
11Michigan State18-44638
12Houston21-143913
13Villanova18-443514
14Kansas17-540412
15Purdue16-632218
16Iowa State17-527920
17Louisville16-624016
18Texas Tech17-523815
19Wisconsin16-618523
20Iowa17-515825
21Mississippi State16-510621
22LSU17-49719
23Cincinnati19-389NR
24Florida State16-585NR
25Buffalo19-37617

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 70; Baylor 55; Washington 54; Maryland 53; Auburn 50; Furman 12; North Carolina State 9; Mississippi 7; Arizona State 7; North Texas 7; Hofstra 6; Wofford 6; Texas 1.

